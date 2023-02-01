Area Girls Hockey: Aldridge’s hat trick lifts Lightning
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Princeton Tuesday, Jan. 31.
PRINCETON — Rose Aldridge scored a hat trick to pace the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 6-1 victory over the Princeton Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Aldridge’s first goal, on an assist from Ava Merta opened the scoring in the first period. Aldridge scored two second-period goals, with the first coming on an assist from Natalie Stueven.
Klana Landt and Isabelle Lee finished off the scoring as Northern Lakes peppered the Tigers’ goalie Shelby Ulm with 53 shots.
Northern Lakes’ Rebeka Deemer faced 13 shots and saved 12.
Princeton 0 1 0 -- 1
Northern Lakes 2 2 2 -- 6
First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 1:13; NL-Jerret Tietz (Brooklyn Diederich) 13:54
Second period: P-Jenna Frederick (Naiya Hanson) ppg 1:17; NL-Aldridge (Natalie Stueven) 7:01; NL-Aldridge 7:11
Third period: NL-Klana Landt (Geselle McLaughlin) 6:00; NL-Isabella Lee (Jasmyn German, Maya Christensen) 7:51
Shots on goal: NL 53, P 13
Goalies: NL- Rebekah Deemer (12 saves); P-Shelby Ulm (47 saves)
Overall: NL 6-14. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Duluth Marshall 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
