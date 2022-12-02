Area Girls Hockey: Hibbing hangs on over Lightning
The Northern Lakes Lightning faced Hibbing Thursday, Dec. 1
HIBBING — Rose Aldridge tallied two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-2 to the Hibbing Bluejackets Thursday, Dec. 1.
Rebekah Deemer stopped 27 of the 30 shots she faced in net for the Lightning while Jenna Stoerzineger, Jerrett Tietz, Jasmyn German and Isabella Lee each recorded an assist.
Hibbing 2 0 1 – 3
Northern Lakes 1 1 0 – 2
First period: H-Babich (Warmbold, M. Rewertz) 7:27, H-Boben (P. Rewertz, Gustavsson) 10:24, NL-Rose Aldridge (Jenna Stoerzinger, Jerrett Tietz) 12:53
Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Jasmyn German, Isabella Lee) 0:40
Third period: H-Babich (P. Rewertz) PPG 2:37
Shots on goal: NL 9 8 12 – 29, H 7 8 15 – 30
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (27 saves); H-Hess (29 saves)
Overall: NL 1-4. Next: Northern Lakes at Willmar 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
