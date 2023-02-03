99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Hilltoppers skate past Lightning

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosts Duluth Marshall

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 02, 2023 10:24 PM
BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge and Jasmyn German each scored goals in the Northern Lakes Lightning 10-2 loss to Duluth Marshall Thursday, Feb. 2.

Duluth Marshall 3 4 3 — 10

Northern Lakes 1 0 1 — 2

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Natalie Stueven, Ava Merta) 1:05

Third period: NL-Jasmyn German (Merta) 16:37

Overall: NL 7-14-0. Next: Northern Lakes at International Falls 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

