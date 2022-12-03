Area Girls Hockey: Lightning fall 4-2 to Willmar

WILLMAR — Ava Merta tallied one goal and one assists for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-2 loss to the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6-1A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Maya Christensen scored a second-period goal and Regan Olson assisted on Merta’s goal.

Rebekah Deemer notched 32 saves in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 2 0 2 — 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 — 2

First period: W-Sophia Quinn (Rebecca Dawson) 7:48, W-Lauren Eilers 12:39

Second period: NL-Maya Christensen (Ava Merta) 1:06, NL-Merta (Regan Olson) 10:54

Third period: W-Samantha Poe (Birgit Figenskau, Avery Quinn) 4:48, W-Lauren Eilers (Gretchen Volk) 6:23

Shots on goal: NL 15, W 36

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (32 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (13 saves)