Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Hockey: Lightning fall 4-2 to Willmar

Northern Lakes Lightning at Willmar Dec. 2

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
December 02, 2022 10:10 PM
WILLMAR — Ava Merta tallied one goal and one assists for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-2 loss to the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6-1A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Maya Christensen scored a second-period goal and Regan Olson assisted on Merta’s goal.

Rebekah Deemer notched 32 saves in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 2 0 2 — 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 — 2

First period: W-Sophia Quinn (Rebecca Dawson) 7:48, W-Lauren Eilers 12:39

Second period: NL-Maya Christensen (Ava Merta) 1:06, NL-Merta (Regan Olson) 10:54

Third period: W-Samantha Poe (Birgit Figenskau, Avery Quinn) 4:48, W-Lauren Eilers (Gretchen Volk) 6:23

Shots on goal: NL 15, W 36

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (32 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (13 saves)

Overall: NL 1-5. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Pine City 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

