Area Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Jan. 19
We are part of The Trust Project.
BREEZY POINT — Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday, Jan. 19.
Rebekah Deemer saved 23 shots for the Lightning.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 1 1 1 — 3
Northern Lakes 2 0 0 0 — 2
First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Jerrett Tietz) 7:45, NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Tietz) 0:02
Second period: CEC-Emma Welch (Reese Kuklinski) 4:31
Third period: CEC-Frankie Halverson (Taylor Wick, Allie Jones) 13:23
Overtime: CEC-Brayley Merrier 4:26
Shots on goal: NL 25, CEC 23
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves)
Overall: NL 4-13. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Detroit Lakes at Walker 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Seven boys basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 19.
area girls basketball teams were in action
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Jan. 19