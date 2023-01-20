STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Jan. 19

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023
BREEZY POINT — Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rebekah Deemer saved 23 shots for the Lightning.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 2 0 0 0 — 2

First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Jerrett Tietz) 7:45, NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Tietz) 0:02

Second period: CEC-Emma Welch (Reese Kuklinski) 4:31

Third period: CEC-Frankie Halverson (Taylor Wick, Allie Jones) 13:23

Overtime: CEC-Brayley Merrier 4:26

Shots on goal: NL 25, CEC 23

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves)

Overall: NL 4-13. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Detroit Lakes at Walker 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

