Area Girls Hockey: Lightning put 9 on Prairie Center

LONG PRAIRIE — Kiana Landt tallied a goal and two assists as the Northern Lakes Lightning cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in a Mid-State Conference tilt Thursday, Jan. 12.

Ava Merta, Rose Aldridge, Geselle McLaughlin and Jasmyn German each recorded a goal and an assist as the Lightning had nine different players score goals.

Regan Olson, Natalie Stueven, Jerrett Tietz and Emma Mueller also scored goals for the Lightning who outshot Prairie Centre 79-12.

Corah Meschke finished with two assists for the Lightning and Rebekah Deemer stopped all 12 shots she faced in net for the shutout.

Prairie Centre 0 0 0 – 0

Northern Lakes 3 5 1 – 9

First period: NL-Regan Olson (Corah Meschke, Brooklyn Diederich) 1:53, NL-Natalie Stueven (Kiana Landt) 5:27, NL-Geselle McLaughlin 11:28

Second period: NL-Jerret Tietz (Jasmyn German) 7:57, NL-Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge) 11:44, NL-Jasmyn German 12:40, NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta, Izzy Lee) 15:13, NL-Emma Mueller (Corah Meschke, Kiana Landt) 16:14

Third period: NL-Kiana Landt (Geselle McLaughlin) 10:18

Shots on goal: NL 79, PC 12

Goalies: NL-Rebekak Deemer (12 saves); PC-Kennedy Lemke (70 saves)