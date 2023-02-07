Area Girls Hockey: Lightning shine in season finale
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Morris-Benson Monday, Feb. 6
We are part of The Trust Project.
BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge’s hat trick was part of a 45-shot barrage from the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 13-2 win over Morris-Benson in the last regular season game for the Lightning Monday, Feb. 6.
Isabella Lee added two goals as the Lightning improved to 9-15-0 overall.
Sarah Maroney stopped 13 of the 15 shots that she faced.
Morris-Benson 1 1 0 -- 2
Northern Lakes 6 5 2 -- 13
First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke) 15:59; NL-Jasmyn German (Lilly Logelin, Kambria Thompson) 15:09; NL-Emma Muller (Landt, Thompson) 11:14; NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 8:22; MB-Kortney Sanseck 8:08; NL-Aldridge (Muller, Meschke) 5:08; NL-Isabella Lee (Aldridge, Emily Traut) shg 1;33
Second period: NL-Lee (Aldridge) 13:02; NL-Meschke (Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger) 12:28; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Regan Olson, Brooklyn Diederich) 10:48; MB-Sanseck 10:14; NL-Jerrett Tietz ppg 5:03; NL-Aldridge (Lee, Merta) :53
Third period: NL-German (Stoerzinger) 13:56; NL-Natalie Stueven (Tietz) 7;19
Shots on goal: NL 45, MB 15
Goalies: NL-Sarah Maroney (13 saves); MB-Ava Brewer (32 saves)
Overall: NL 9-15-0. Next: No. 4 Northern Lakes hosts No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Breezy Point in Section 6-1A playoffs 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.
Three boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.
Wadena-Deer Creek hosted Detroit Lakes Monday, Feb. 6.
The Mount Ski Gull team competed at Giants Ridge.