Sports | Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning shine in season finale

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Morris-Benson Monday, Feb. 6

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 09:51 PM
BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge’s hat trick was part of a 45-shot barrage from the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 13-2 win over Morris-Benson in the last regular season game for the Lightning Monday, Feb. 6.

Isabella Lee added two goals as the Lightning improved to 9-15-0 overall.

Sarah Maroney stopped 13 of the 15 shots that she faced.

Morris-Benson 1 1 0 -- 2

Northern Lakes 6 5 2 -- 13

First period: NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke) 15:59; NL-Jasmyn German (Lilly Logelin, Kambria Thompson) 15:09; NL-Emma Muller (Landt, Thompson) 11:14; NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta) 8:22; MB-Kortney Sanseck 8:08; NL-Aldridge (Muller, Meschke) 5:08; NL-Isabella Lee (Aldridge, Emily Traut) shg 1;33

Second period: NL-Lee (Aldridge) 13:02; NL-Meschke (Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger) 12:28; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Regan Olson, Brooklyn Diederich) 10:48; MB-Sanseck 10:14; NL-Jerrett Tietz ppg 5:03; NL-Aldridge (Lee, Merta) :53

Third period: NL-German (Stoerzinger) 13:56; NL-Natalie Stueven (Tietz) 7;19

Shots on goal: NL 45, MB 15

Goalies: NL-Sarah Maroney (13 saves); MB-Ava Brewer (32 saves)

Overall: NL 9-15-0. Next: No. 4 Northern Lakes hosts No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Breezy Point in Section 6-1A playoffs 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

By Dispatch staff report
