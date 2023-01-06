Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike nine times against DL
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 5.
DETROIT LAKES — Rose Aldridge scored the hat trick and added two assists to power Northern Lakes to a 9-1 win over Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.
Isabella Lee tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning while Ava Merta, Geselle McLaughlin, Myah Rueper, Klana Landt, and Brooklyn Diederich each scored a goal.
Detroit Lakes 0 1 0 – 1
Northern Lakes 6 2 1 – 9
First period: NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Rose Aldridge) PPG 4:08, NL-Geselle McLaughlin 4:20, NL-Myah Rueper (Kambria Thompson) 9:38, NL-Klana Landt (Corah Meschke) 11:28, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge) 11:39, NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee)14:23
Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge SHG 7:43; DL-Kylie Boles (Stormy Maaninga, Haley Stattelman) PPG 8:24; NL-Aldridge PPG 10:09
Third period: NL-Brooklyn Diederich (Regan Olson) PPG 2:45
Shots on goal: NL 52, DL 13
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (12 saves); DL-Talyn Anderson (43 saves)
Conference: NL 2-0. Overall: NL 2-9. Next: Northern Lakes hosts River Lakes at Crosby 7 p.m Friday, Jan. 6.
