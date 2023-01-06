99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike nine times against DL

The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 5.

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Rose Aldridge scored the hat trick and added two assists to power Northern Lakes to a 9-1 win over Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.

Isabella Lee tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning while Ava Merta, Geselle McLaughlin, Myah Rueper, Klana Landt, and Brooklyn Diederich each scored a goal.

Detroit Lakes 0 1 0 – 1

Northern Lakes 6 2 1 – 9

First period: NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Rose Aldridge) PPG 4:08, NL-Geselle McLaughlin 4:20, NL-Myah Rueper (Kambria Thompson) 9:38, NL-Klana Landt (Corah Meschke) 11:28, NL-Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge) 11:39, NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee)14:23

Second period: NL-Rose Aldridge SHG 7:43; DL-Kylie Boles (Stormy Maaninga, Haley Stattelman) PPG 8:24; NL-Aldridge PPG 10:09

Third period: NL-Brooklyn Diederich (Regan Olson) PPG 2:45

Shots on goal: NL 52, DL 13

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Demer (12 saves); DL-Talyn Anderson (43 saves)

Conference: NL 2-0. Overall: NL 2-9. Next: Northern Lakes hosts River Lakes at Crosby 7 p.m Friday, Jan. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Bemidji blanks Flyers
One area boys hockey Jan. 5
January 05, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Flyers win two on the road
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Basketball players on the court.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors stay perfect with win over Rocori
Brainerd hosts Rocori in boys basketball Jan. 5
January 05, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pirates plunder their first win
Seven area girls basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report