Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike win on road
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Breckenridge Friday, Jan. 27.
BRECKENRIDGE — Rose Aldridge scored two goals and added an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 7-3 victory over Breckenridge-Wahpenton Friday, Jan. 27.
Kiana Landt, and Isabella Lee each added a goal and an assist. Geselle McLaughlin, Kambria Thompson and Corah Meschke also scored for the Lightning.
Northern Lakes’ Rebekah Deemer finished with 13 saves.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1 1 1 -- 3
Northern Lakes 2 4 1 -- 7
First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee) 5;51; BW-Kolle Schuler (Ava Schuler) 7:38; NL-Kiana Landt (Aldridge, Jenan Stoerzinger) ppg 11:00
Second period: NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Stoerzinger) 3:57; NL-Kambria Thompson (Myah Reuper) 6:44; NL-Aldridge 9:03; BW-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler, Alison Hoerer) ppg 9:34, NL-Corah Meschke (McLaughlin) 15:12
Third period: NL-Lee (Landt, Ava Marta) 0:58; BW-K. Schuler (A. Schulder, Anabel Pausch) 2:50
Shots on goal: NL 40, BW 16
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (13 saves); BW- (33 saves)
Overall: NL 6-14. Next: Northern Lakes at Princeton 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
