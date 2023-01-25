STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Tuesday, January 24

Area Girls Hockey: Lightning sweep DL

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Detroit Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 09:37 PM
BREEZY POINT — Rose Aldridge netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 9-1 Mid-State Conference victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Lightning defeated the Lakers by the same score Jan. 5.

Sarah Maroney recorded 14 saves as the Lightning broke a three-game losing streak.

Ava Merta notched a goal and three assists.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 1 -- 1

Northern Lakes 6 1 2 -- 9

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee, Jasmyn Germain) 14:12; NL-Aldridge (Ava Merta); NL- Germain (Aldridge, Merta) 8:58; NL-Kambria Thompson (Jayden Wodarz, Brooklyn Diederich) 9:29; NL-Aldridge (Merta, Jerret Tietz) 3:13; NL-Merta (Aldridge, Lee) 2:58

Second period: NL-Corah Meschke (Jenna Stoerzinger) 11:11

Third period: NL-Maya Christensen (Regan Olgan, Natalie Stuever) 14:26; DL-Rahde (Thorsteinger) ppg 5:50; NL-Megan Muller (Stoerzinger) :55

Shots on goal: NL 46, DL 15

Goalies: NL- Sarah Maroney (14 saves)

Conference: NL 5-0. Overall: NL 5-14-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Breckenridge 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

