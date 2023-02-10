99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning upset in section quarters

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Brekenridge-Wahpeton Thursday, Feb. 9.

Girls hockey players skate up the rink
Northern Lakes forward Myah Reuper is chased by two Breckenridge/Wahpeton defenders on a breakaway Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Dan Determan / Forum News Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 08:30 PM
BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Jenna Stoerzinger tallied a goal and and assist for the No. 4 Lightning as they fell 6-3 to the No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton Storm in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 9.

Girls Hockey 2-9 1-copy.jpg
Northern Lakes captain Rose Aldridge weaves past a defender in the Lightning's postseason game against Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Dan Determan / Forum News Service

Goalie Rebekah Deemer recorded 23 saves for Northern Lakes. Also scoring for the Lightning were Ava Merta and Natalie Stueven.

Breckenridge 2 3 1 – 6

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 – 3

First period: B-Holly Oysak 12:10, NL-Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge, Isabella Lee) 5:43, B-Reagan Wohlers (Alison Hoerer) 0:54

Second period: B-Oysak 14:40, B-Hoerer (Wohlers) 13:20, B-Kennedy Schuler (Wohlers) 9:11, NL-Jenna Stoerzinger (Corah Meschke) 3:35 PP

Third period: NL-Natalie Stueven (Jenna Stoerzinger) 6:14, B-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler) 0:58

Shots on goal: NL 30, B 29

Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves); B-Kolle Schuler (27 saves)

Overall: NL 9-16. Next: Northern Lakes at Fergus Falls 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

