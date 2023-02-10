Area Girls Hockey: Lightning upset in section quarters
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Brekenridge-Wahpeton Thursday, Feb. 9.
BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Jenna Stoerzinger tallied a goal and and assist for the No. 4 Lightning as they fell 6-3 to the No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton Storm in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 9.
Goalie Rebekah Deemer recorded 23 saves for Northern Lakes. Also scoring for the Lightning were Ava Merta and Natalie Stueven.
Breckenridge 2 3 1 – 6
Northern Lakes 1 1 1 – 3
First period: B-Holly Oysak 12:10, NL-Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge, Isabella Lee) 5:43, B-Reagan Wohlers (Alison Hoerer) 0:54
Second period: B-Oysak 14:40, B-Hoerer (Wohlers) 13:20, B-Kennedy Schuler (Wohlers) 9:11, NL-Jenna Stoerzinger (Corah Meschke) 3:35 PP
Third period: NL-Natalie Stueven (Jenna Stoerzinger) 6:14, B-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler) 0:58
Shots on goal: NL 30, B 29
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (23 saves); B-Kolle Schuler (27 saves)
Overall: NL 9-16. Next: Northern Lakes at Fergus Falls 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
