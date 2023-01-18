Area Girls Hockey: Moose Lake scores 5 on Lightning
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Moose Lake Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MOOSE LAKE — Corah Meschke’s goal on an assist from Kiana Landt and Jenna Steorzinger at the 4:49 mark of the second period cut Moose Lake’s lead to 2-1, but the Northern Lakes Lightning wouldn’t get closer in a 5-1 non-conference loss Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Lightning finished with 28 shots and goaltender Rebecca Teemer collected 31 saves.
Moose Lake 0 2 3 -- 5
Northern Lakes 0 1 0 -- 1
Shots on goal: NL 28, ML 36
Goalies: NL- Rebecca Teemer (31 saves)
Overall: NL 4-12-0. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
