Area Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes falls to Otters
The Northern Lakes Lightning faced the Fergus Falls Tuesday, Dec. 20.
CROSBY —Ava Merta and Jerrett Tietz each recorded a goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 3-2 to the Fergus Falls Otters in a Section 6-1A showdown Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Rose Aldridge and Jenna Stoerzinger each tallied an assist for the Lightning.
Fergus Falls 0 3 0 – 3
Northern Lakes 1 1 0 – 2
First period: NL-Jerrett Tietz (Rose Aldridge) 8:50
Second period: NL-Ava Merta (Jenna Stoerzinger) 13:55, FF-Madalaya Huiter (Tyra Skjeret, Hannah Johnson) PPG 12:05, FF-McKenzie Sjoulie (Vanessa Vaughn) 7:24 FF-Madison Brimhall (Averie Tanneson) 1:29
Shots on goal: NL 37, FF 11
Overall: NL 1-7. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Crosby 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
