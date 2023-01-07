Area Girls Hockey: Stars shine brighter than Lightning
The Northern Lakes Lightning faced River Lakes Friday, Jan. 6.
CROSBY — Rose Aldridge and Kiana Landt each recorded a goal for Northern Lakes in a 5-2 loss to River Lakes Friday, Jan 6.
Aldridge’s goal gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead, but the Stars responded with the next five goals. Landt closed out the scoring with a third-period goal on an assist from Corah Meschke and Natalie Stuever.
The Lightning put 29 shots on goal and Rebekah Deemer totaled 31 saves.
River Lakes 1 2 2 -- 5
Northern Lakes 1 0 1 -- 2
First period: NL-Rose Aldridge 10:05; RL Andrea McDorrash (Addie Olson, Abby Strong) 2:00
Second period: RL-Sophia Hess (Strong) ppg 7:42; RL-Hess (Strong) ppg 1:44
Third period: RL-Strong (Hess) ppg 12:47; RL-Daphne Haheska (Olson) 5:48; NL-Kiana Landt (Corah Meschke, Natalie Stuever) 1:31
Shots on goal: NL 29, RL 36
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (31 saves); RL-Kaydence Roeske (28 saves)
Overall: NL 2-10. Next: Northern Lakes host Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Crosby 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
