Area Girls Soccer: Flyers play to a tie

The Little Falls Flyers hosted St. Cloud Tech Monday, Aug. 28.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:25 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Brooklyn VonBerge, Kyra Cauuwe and Stella Holig all scored their first varsity goals to help the Little Falls Flyers tie the St. Cloud Tech Tigers 3-3 Monday, Aug. 28.

Cauuwe’s goal came on a crossing pass from Holig, while VonBerge’s score was off a corner kick from Addison Redstad.

KyLin Anderson finished with 11 saves for the Flyers.

St. Cloud Tech 1 2 -- 3

Little Falls 1 2 -- 3

First half: SCT 22:00, LF-Brooklyn VonBerge (Addison Rekstad) 29:00

Second half: SCT 41:00; LF-Kyra Cauuwe (Stella Holig); LF-Holig 50:00; SCT 56:00

Shots on goal: LF 4, SCT 14

Goalkeepers: LF-KyLin Anderson (11 saves)

Overall: LF 1-1-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Becker 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

