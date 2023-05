BAXTER — Anna Vignieri scored on an assist from Maleah Vignieri in a 5-1 loss for Lake Region Christian School to Fourth Baptist Monday, May 15.

The Hornets totaled two shots on goal and Nikole Thorson notched 10 saves

Fourth Baptist 3 2 — 5

Lake Region 1 0 — 1

Shots on goal: LR 2, FB 15