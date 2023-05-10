Area Girls Soccer: Hornets fall to Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT — Lake Region’s Annalis Benson scored the lone goal for the Hornets in their 2-1 loss to Rosemount on Monday.

Mary Fleming dished the assist and goalie Nikole Thorson notched 18 saves for the Hornets in the loss.

Lake Region 0 1 — 1

Rosemount 1 1 — 2

Second half: LR-Annalis Benson (Mary Fleming)

Shots on goal: LR 10Goalkeepers: LR-Nikole Thorson (18 saves)