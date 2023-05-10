Area Girls Soccer: Hornets fall to Rosemount
Lake Region at Rosemount Tuesday, May 9
ROSEMOUNT — Lake Region’s Annalis Benson scored the lone goal for the Hornets in their 2-1 loss to Rosemount on Monday.
Mary Fleming dished the assist and goalie Nikole Thorson notched 18 saves for the Hornets in the loss.
Lake Region 0 1 — 1
Rosemount 1 1 — 2
Second half: LR-Annalis Benson (Mary Fleming)
Shots on goal: LR 10Goalkeepers: LR-Nikole Thorson (18 saves)
Overall: LR 1-0. Next: Lake Region hosts St. Francis 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
