Area Girls Tennis: Crosby-Ironton, Pierz splits in Mora

MORA โ€” Tori Oehrlein earned two wins at No. 1 singles for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they split their two matches in the Mora Triangular Friday, Aug. 18.

Pierzโ€™s No. 3 doubles team won both its matches as the Pioneers split their matches.

The Rangers beat Mora 4-3 and lost to the Pioneers 4-3. Pierz fell to Mora 4-3 leaving all three teams with one win.

Margaret Silgen went 2-0 for the Rangers at No. 2 singles. C-Iโ€™s No. 2 doubles team of Mary Fleming and Maria Smith also grabbed two wins.

Pierzโ€™s Britany Schommer, Evalie Gall and Addie Theilen collected singles wins.

Crosby-Ironton 4, Mora 3

Pierz 4, Crosby-Ironton 3

Mora 4, Pierz 3

Crosby-Ironton Results

Singles

No. 1: Tori Oehrlein 2-0

No. 2: Margaret Silgen 2-0

No. 3: Mikah Cronk 0-1/Mariah Fitzpatrick 0-1

No. 4: Grace Larsen 0-1/Mikah Cronk 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Emma Silgen-Sydney Jones 0-2

No. 2: Mary Fleming-Maria Smith 2-0

No. 3: Mariah Fitzpatrick-Nellie Fitzpatrick 1-0/Nellie Fitzpatrick-Grace Larson 0-1

Pierz Results

Singles

No. 1: Britany Schommer 1-1

No. 2: Olivia Theilen 0-2

No. 3: Evalie Gall 1-1

No. 4: Addie Theilen 1-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kenna Otte-Clara Tax 1-1

No. 2: Grace Moeller-Camryn Herold 1-1

No. 3: Kansas Block-Madelyn Kessley 1-0/Lily Poser-Madelyn Kessler 1-0

Overall: .CI 1-2, Prz 1-1 Next: Pierz hosts BBE 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21; Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Little Falls loses 2

COLD SPRING โ€” Alexis Nelson and Olivia Litke each picked up wins at No. 4 singles for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 5-2 to Rocori and 4-3 to St. Cloud Tech Friday, Aug. 18, at Rocori High School.

The No. 2 doubles team of Brooke Litke and Myla Ballou won both their matches for the Flyers. Jenna Athmann and Hailey McDuffe teamed together for one win at No. 1 doubles.

Rocori 5, Little Falls 2

St. Cloud Tech 4, Little Falls 3

Singles

No. 1: Claire Kimman 0-2

No. 2: Elise Ballou 0-2

No. 3: Natalie Graeve 0-2

No. 4: Alexis Nelson 1-0/Olivia Litke 1-0

Doubles

No. 1: Jenna Athmann-Hailey McDuffe 1-1

No. 2: Brooke Litke-Myla Ballou 2-0

No. 3: Olivia Litke-Julia Lange 0-1/Alexis Nelson-Julia Lange 0-1

Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at Staples-Motley 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Aitkin drops 3

PARK RAPIDS โ€” Madi Lehrer tallied two wins for Aitkin at No. 1 singles as the Gobblers lost three matches to Roseau, Park Rapids and Crookston Friday, Aug. 18.

Roseau 4, Aitkin 3

Park Rapids 5, Aitkin 2

Crookston 7, Aitkin 0

Singles

No. 1: Madi Lehrer 2-0/Charlee Genz 0-1

No. 2: Charlee Genz 1-0/Peyton Perrine 0-1/Grace Hanson 0-1

No. 3: Grace Hanson 1-0/Kennedy Jorgensen 0-1/Paige Packer 0-1

No. 4: Peyton Perrine 0-1/Maelie Kazmerzak 1-0/Vera Eisenbraun 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Jorgensen-Addie Steffens 0-1/Grace Hanson-Charlee Genz 0-1/Madi Lehrer-Kennedy Jorgensen 0-1

No. 2: Maelie Kazmerzak-Ellory Grund 0-1/Addie Steffens-Ellory Grund 0-1/Maelie Kazmerzak-Addie Steffens 0-1

No. 3: Vera Eisenbraun-Paige Packer 0-2/Peyton Perrine-Ellory Grund 0-1