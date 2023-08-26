Area Girls Tennis: Flyers win Aitkin Invite

AITKIN— Olivia Litke and Julia Lange of Little Falls each finished 3-0 to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a first place finish at the Aitkin Invite Friday, Aug 25.

The doubles team of Brooke Litke and Mayla Ballou also finished 3-0 to take first place.

Ev Nordberg finished 1-2 to lead the Aitkin Gobblers.

The Crosby-Ironton Rangers placed third.

Aitkin Results

Singles

No. 1: Madi Lehrer 0-3

No. 2: Peyton Perrine 0-3

No. 3: Maelie Kazmerzak 0-3

No. 4: Ev Nordberg 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Jorgensen-Charlee Genz 0-3

No. 2: Addie Steffens-Ellory Grund 0-3

No. 3: Paige Packer-Vera Eisenbraun 0-3

Next: Aitkin hosts Duluth Denfeld 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Little Falls Results

Singles

No. 1: 2-Elise Ballou 2-1

No. 2: 3-Natalie Graeve 1-2

No. 3: 1-Olivia Litke 3-0No. 4: 1-Julia Lange 2-1

Doubles

No. 1: 2-Claire Kimman-Jenna Athmann 2-1

No. 2: 2-Alexis Nelson-Hailey HcDuffee 2-1

No. 3: 1-Brooke Litke-Myla Ballou 3-0

Next: Little Falls at Sartell Triangular 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Staples-Motley 7, Minnewaska 0

MINNEWASKA — Lauren Rutten won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Amy Rollins and Corrine Olson captured a three-set win as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated Minnewaska 7-0 Friday, Aug. 25.

Rollins and Olson won their match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Ronnie Noska won in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-3 and Kenzie Erickson and Heidi Zimmerman won their match 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Uaida Holst and Kaylee Perius were also winners in singles action and Madison Perius and Natalie Hanson won their doubles match.

Singles

No. 1: Lauren Rutten (SM) def. Alia Randt 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Ronnie Noska (SM) def. Megan Thorfinnson 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Uaida Holst (SM) def. Rachel Ranking 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, (11-9)

No. 4: Kaylee Perius (SM) def. Addy Heid 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles

No. 1: Amy Rollins-Corrine Olson (SM) def. Avanie Uhde-Livi Danielson 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Kenzie Erickson-Heidi Zimmerman (SM) def. Katy Vold-Katie Sorenson 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Madison Perius-Natalie Hanson (SM) def. Brianna Erickson-McKenna Uhde 6-4, 6-3