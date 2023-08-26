Area Girls Tennis: Flyers win Aitkin Invite
Area Girls Tennis Results from Aug. 25
AITKIN— Olivia Litke and Julia Lange of Little Falls each finished 3-0 to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a first place finish at the Aitkin Invite Friday, Aug 25.
The doubles team of Brooke Litke and Mayla Ballou also finished 3-0 to take first place.
Ev Nordberg finished 1-2 to lead the Aitkin Gobblers.
The Crosby-Ironton Rangers placed third.
Aitkin Results
Singles
No. 1: Madi Lehrer 0-3
No. 2: Peyton Perrine 0-3
No. 3: Maelie Kazmerzak 0-3
No. 4: Ev Nordberg 1-2
Doubles
No. 1: Kennedy Jorgensen-Charlee Genz 0-3
No. 2: Addie Steffens-Ellory Grund 0-3
No. 3: Paige Packer-Vera Eisenbraun 0-3
Next: Aitkin hosts Duluth Denfeld 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
Little Falls Results
Singles
No. 1: 2-Elise Ballou 2-1
No. 2: 3-Natalie Graeve 1-2
No. 3: 1-Olivia Litke 3-0No. 4: 1-Julia Lange 2-1
Doubles
No. 1: 2-Claire Kimman-Jenna Athmann 2-1
No. 2: 2-Alexis Nelson-Hailey HcDuffee 2-1
No. 3: 1-Brooke Litke-Myla Ballou 3-0
Next: Little Falls at Sartell Triangular 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
ADVERTISEMENT
Staples-Motley 7, Minnewaska 0
MINNEWASKA — Lauren Rutten won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Amy Rollins and Corrine Olson captured a three-set win as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated Minnewaska 7-0 Friday, Aug. 25.
Rollins and Olson won their match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Ronnie Noska won in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-3 and Kenzie Erickson and Heidi Zimmerman won their match 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Uaida Holst and Kaylee Perius were also winners in singles action and Madison Perius and Natalie Hanson won their doubles match.
Staples-Motley 7, Minnewaska 0
Singles
No. 1: Lauren Rutten (SM) def. Alia Randt 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Ronnie Noska (SM) def. Megan Thorfinnson 6-0, 6-3
No. 3: Uaida Holst (SM) def. Rachel Ranking 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, (11-9)
No. 4: Kaylee Perius (SM) def. Addy Heid 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
Doubles
No. 1: Amy Rollins-Corrine Olson (SM) def. Avanie Uhde-Livi Danielson 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 2: Kenzie Erickson-Heidi Zimmerman (SM) def. Katy Vold-Katie Sorenson 6-2, 6-0
No. 3: Madison Perius-Natalie Hanson (SM) def. Brianna Erickson-McKenna Uhde 6-4, 6-3
Overall: SM. Next: Staples-Motley at Detroit Lakes Invite 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
ADVERTISEMENT