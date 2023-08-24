Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Girls Tennis: Gobblers get better of Hilltoppers

Results from area tennis, including the Highway 10 Tournament.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:51 PM

AITKIN — Peyton Perrine dropped just one game on her way to a 6-1, 6-0 No. 4 singles victory to help the Aitkin Gobblers to a 5-2 victory over Duluth Marshall Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Aitkin’s No. 1 doubles team of Kennedy Jorgensen and Addie Steffens won their match 6-, 6-1 and the No. 3 doubles team of Vera Eisenbraun-Paige Packer won 6-1, 6-0.

Aitkin 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Singles

No. 1: Madi Lehrer (A) def. Rebecca Landherr 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Charlee Genz (A) def. Audry Dodge 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 3: Brooke Odland (DM) def. Maelie Kazmerzak 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Peyton Perrine (A) def. Annike Schmickle 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Jorgensen-Addie Steffens (A) def. Gabi Merten-Elle Kovich 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Oliva Pipho-Saanvi Naveen (DM) def. Ellory Grund-Ev Nordberg 6-1, 5-7

No. 3: Vera Eisenbraun-Paige Packer (A) def. Amanda Winkels-Elarie Weiss 6-1, 6-0

Overall: A 1-6. Next: Aitkin hosts Crosby-Ironton, Little Falls, Mora 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Highway 10

WADENA — With titles at first, second and fourth singles, the Staples-Motley Cardinals won the Highway 10 title by one point over New London-Spicer Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Lauren Ruttman captured the No. 1 singles title with a 3-0 record. Ronnie Noska prevailed at No. 2 singles and Kaylee Perius won at No. 4 singles for the Cardinals, who also saw Kenzie Erickson and Heidi Zimmerman finish second at No. 2 doubles.

For the fifth-place Flyers, Elise Ballou captured the No. 3 singles title by going 3-0. The No. 2 double team of Myla Ballou and Brooke Litke finished third with a 2-1 record.

Wadena-Deer Creek finished sixth highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes from No. 1 singles player Kaylee Endres and the No. 1 doubles team of Katie Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer.

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 14, 2-New London Spicer 13, 3-Rocori 11, 4-Perham/New York Mills 9, 5-Little Falls 8, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 6, 7-Sartell 5, 8-Detroit Lakes 4

Singles

No. 1: 1-Lauren Ruttman (SM) 3-0, 3-Kaylee Endres (WDC) 2-1, 4-Claire Kimman (LF)) 1-2

No. 2: 1-Ronnie Noska (SM) 3-0, 4-Jenna Athman (LF) 1-2, Charlie Snyder (WDC) 0-2

No. 3: 1-Elise Ballou (LF) 3-0, Claire Kapphahan (WDC) 1-1, Jaida Holst (SM) 0-2

No. 4: 1-Kaylee Perius (SM) 3-0, Olivia Litke (LF) 1-1, Cadie Leeseberg (WDC) 0-2

Doubles

No. 1: 3-Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) 2-1, 4-Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson (SM) 1-2, Haily McDuffee-Alexis Nelson (LF) 0-2

No. 2: 2-Kenzie Erickson-Heidi Zimmerman (SM) 2-1, 3-Brooke LItke-Myla Ballou (LF) 2-1, Ryann Schmidt-Kelanie Oldakowski (WDC) 0-2

No. 3: 2-Maddison Perius-Natalie Hanson (SM) 2-1, 4-Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg (WDC) 1-2, Natalie Graeve-Julia Lange (LF) 1-1

Next: Little Falls at Detroit Lakes Triangular 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24; Staples-Motley at Minnewaska 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25; Wadena-Deer Creek at East Grand Forks 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

