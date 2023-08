Area Girls Tennis: Patriots win 2

DULUTH โ€” Ellie Ouradnick, Allyson Yahn and the No. 1 doubles team of Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek all went 2-0 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a pair of 7-0 victories over Cloquet and St. Anthony Village Monday, Aug. 28.

Ouradnik went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and Yahn was at No. 2 singles.

Samantha Sesin was 1-0 at singles and 1-0 at doubles with Ellie Wolthuizen who also paired with Kayla Joyce to win their doubles match. Joyce was a winner in singles, too.

Pequot Lakes 7, Cloquet 0

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Anthony Village 0

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 2-0

No. 2: Allyson Yahn 2-0

No. 3: Nikki Crocker 1-0, Carlie Eggert 1-0

No. 4: Samantha Sesin 1-0, Kayla Joyce 1-0

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-0

No. 2: Kayla Joyce-Ellie Wolthuizen 1-0, Kessa Eggert-Jenna Stoerzinger 1-0

No. 3: Cassidy Wick-Isabelle Ziesemer 1-0, Wolthuizen-Sesin 1-0

Next: Pequot Lakes at Park Rapids Triangular 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Pierz 7, LPGE 0

LONG PRAIRIE โ€” All three Pierz Pioneers doubles teams and Addie Thielen won their matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores in a 7-0 victory over the Long Praiire-Grey Eagle Thunder Monday, Aug. 28.

Lily Poser only dropped on game in her No. 4 singles victory.

Pierz 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Singles

No. 1: Oliva Thielen (Prz) def. Kylie Kraska 6-1, 4-6, 10-1

No. 2: Evadie Gall (Prz) def. Amanda Bergschiet 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Addie Thielen (Prz) def. Amy Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Lily Poser (Prz) def. Brynlee Osterderf 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kenna Otte-Grace Moeller (Prz) def. Alexis Becker-Maria Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Britney Schommer-Madelyn Kessler (Prz) def. Kyra Swanson-Jaceline Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kansas Block-Camryn Herold (Prz) def. Reagan Larson-Hattie Rohde 6-0, 6-0

Next: Pierz at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m.

S-M 5, Moorhead 2

DETROIT LAKES โ€” All four Staples-Motley singles matches were victorious as was the No. 3 doubles team of Maddison Perius and Natalie Hanson in a 5-2 Cardinals victory over the Moorhead Spuds Monday, Aug. 28.

Lauren Rutten dropped just one game at No. 1 singles and Jaida Holst won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Ronnie Noska recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.

Staples-Motley 5, Moorhead 2

Singles

No. 1: Lauren Rutten (SM) def. Madi Anderson 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Ronnie Noska (SM) def. Elizabeth Glatt 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Jaida Holst (SM) def. Oliva Dressen 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Kaylee Perius (SM) def. Sienna Lee 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-1

Doubles

No. 1: Brooke Hoogland-Keena Watson (M) def. Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson 6-4, 4-6, 10-4

No. 2: Izzy Kelley-Mya Follingstad (M) def. Kenzie Erickson-Heidi Zimmerman 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Maddison Perius-Natalie Hanson (SM) def. Ava Gilbertson-Andy Anderson 4-7, 6-4, 10-4