Area Girls Tennis: Pequot Lakes knocks off C-I in opener

PEQUOT LAKES โ€” The Pequot Lakes Patriots swept their doubles matches to grab a 5-2 win over Crosby-Ironton Thursday, Aug. 17.

Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek won at No. 1 doubles for the Patriots 6-4, 7-5 while the No. 3 doubles team of Ellie Wolthuzen and Nikki Crocker won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Carlie Eggert won at No. 3 singles and Jenna Stoerzinger won at No. 4 singles for Pequot.

Crosby-Ironton was led by Margaret Silgen at No. 2 singles as she defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

C-Iโ€™s Tori Oehrlein won at No. 1 singles in three sets, dropping the first one 6-3, but winning the last two sets 6-1, 6-4.

Pequot Lakes 5, Crosby-Ironton 2

Singles

No. 1: Tori Oehrlein (CI) def. Ellie Ouradink 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Allyson Yahn 6-4, 7-5

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Mary Fleming 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger (PL) def. Nellie Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Emma Silgen-Maria Smith 6-4, 7-5

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce (PL) def. Sydney Jones-Mariah Fitzpatrick 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuzen-Nikki Crocker (PL) def. Mikah Cronk-Grace Larsen 6-2, 6-3