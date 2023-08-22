Area Girls Tennis: Pierz blanks BBE

PIERZ — Evalie Gall picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles as the Pierz Pioneers cruised to a 7-0 win over the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Monday, Aug. 21.

Lily Poser and Camryn Herold went 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles for the Pioneers and Madelyn Kessler and Kansas Black also swept at No. 3 doubles.

Pierz 7, BBE 0

Singles

No. 1: Britney Schommer (P) def. Hannah Hirman 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Olivia Theilen (P) def. Presley Detloff 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Evalie Gall (P) def. Grace Berndt 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Addie Theilen (P) wins by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1: Kenna Otte-Clara Tax (P) def. Skylar Knight-Izzy Graham 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lily Poser-Camryn Herold (P) def. Andrea Douvier-Jocelyn Commerford 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Madelyn Kessler-Kansas Black (P) def. Viktoria Clark-Arlene Tensen 6-0, 6-0

Overall: 2-1. Next: Pierz at Princeton 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Aitkin drops 3

MORA — Madi Lehrer finished 2-1 at No. 1 singles for the Aitkin Gobblers as they lost three matches to the Mora Mustangs, Cloquet Lumberjacks and the North Branch Vikings at the Mora invitational Monday, Aug. 21.

Maelie Kazmerzak earned a win at No. 4 singles for the Gobblers.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Branch 6, Aitkin 1

Cloquet 5, Aitkin 2

Mora 7, Aitkin 0

Singles

No. 1: Madi Lehrer 2-1

No. 2: Charlee Genz 0-3

No. 3: Grace Hanson 0-3

No. 4: Maelle Kazmerzak 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Jorgenson-Addie Steffens 0-3

No. 2: Ellory Grund-Peyton Perrine 0-3

No. 3: Vora Eisenbraun-Paige Parker 0-3

Overall: A 0-6. Next: Aitkin hosts Duluth Marshall 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Pequot Lakes loses to Thief River Falls

PEQUOT LAKES — Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 5-2 to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Aug. 18.

Carlie Eggert won her No. 3 singles match for the Patriots in three sets by the score of 6-2, 1-6, and 10-7.

Thief River Falls 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Avery Skaar (TRF) def. Ellie Ouradnik 6-2, 4-6, 10-5

No. 2: Braylee Wienen (TRF) def. Allyson Yahn 5-7, 6-2, 12-10

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Samantha Rodahl 6-2, 1-6, 10-7

No. 4: Jerlyn Lunsetter (TRF) def. Jenna Stoerzinger 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Piper Greene-Anna Lunsetter 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Brianne Ellison-Kaitlin Kruse (TRF) def. Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 5-7, 4-6

No. 3: McKenzie Lee-Lydia Walseth (TRF) def. Nikki Crocker-Ellie Wolthuizen 4-6, 7-5, 10-4