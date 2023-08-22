Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Girls Tennis: Pierz blanks BBE

Area Tennis Results from Monday, Aug. 21

FSA Tennis.jpg
Photo from Wikimedia Commons
Today at 7:20 PM

PIERZ — Evalie Gall picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles as the Pierz Pioneers cruised to a 7-0 win over the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Monday, Aug. 21.

Lily Poser and Camryn Herold went 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles for the Pioneers and Madelyn Kessler and Kansas Black also swept at No. 3 doubles.

Pierz 7, BBE 0

Singles

No. 1: Britney Schommer (P) def. Hannah Hirman 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Olivia Theilen (P) def. Presley Detloff 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Evalie Gall (P) def. Grace Berndt 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Addie Theilen (P) wins by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1: Kenna Otte-Clara Tax (P) def. Skylar Knight-Izzy Graham 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lily Poser-Camryn Herold (P) def. Andrea Douvier-Jocelyn Commerford 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Madelyn Kessler-Kansas Black (P) def. Viktoria Clark-Arlene Tensen 6-0, 6-0

Overall: 2-1. Next: Pierz at Princeton 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Aitkin drops 3

MORA — Madi Lehrer finished 2-1 at No. 1 singles for the Aitkin Gobblers as they lost three matches to the Mora Mustangs, Cloquet Lumberjacks and the North Branch Vikings at the Mora invitational Monday, Aug. 21.

Maelie Kazmerzak earned a win at No. 4 singles for the Gobblers.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Branch 6, Aitkin 1

Cloquet 5, Aitkin 2

Mora 7, Aitkin 0

Singles

No. 1: Madi Lehrer 2-1

No. 2: Charlee Genz 0-3

No. 3: Grace Hanson 0-3

No. 4: Maelle Kazmerzak 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Jorgenson-Addie Steffens 0-3

No. 2: Ellory Grund-Peyton Perrine 0-3

No. 3: Vora Eisenbraun-Paige Parker 0-3

Overall: A 0-6. Next: Aitkin hosts Duluth Marshall 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Pequot Lakes loses to Thief River Falls

PEQUOT LAKES — Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 5-2 to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Aug. 18.

Carlie Eggert won her No. 3 singles match for the Patriots in three sets by the score of 6-2, 1-6, and 10-7.

Thief River Falls 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Avery Skaar (TRF) def. Ellie Ouradnik 6-2, 4-6, 10-5

No. 2: Braylee Wienen (TRF) def. Allyson Yahn 5-7, 6-2, 12-10

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Samantha Rodahl 6-2, 1-6, 10-7

No. 4: Jerlyn Lunsetter (TRF) def. Jenna Stoerzinger 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Piper Greene-Anna Lunsetter 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Brianne Ellison-Kaitlin Kruse (TRF) def. Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 5-7, 4-6

No. 3: McKenzie Lee-Lydia Walseth (TRF) def. Nikki Crocker-Ellie Wolthuizen 4-6, 7-5, 10-4

Overall: PL 1-1.

What To Read Next
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
6h ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering
Ron Capps holds a sign at the top end showing his 75th career win.
Prep
NHRA: Capps grabs 75th career win at BIR
23h ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Warrior Tennis
Prep
Girls Tennis: A dozen seasoned vets have Brainerd prepped for big things
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
6h ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering
Woman standing in front of people.
Local
State senators make stop in Brainerd
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crowds at NHRA at BIR on Friday.
Local
For the love of speed
13h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
052721.N.BD.Gichi-Ziibi 11.jpg
Local
School Board looks to expand alcohol policy
4d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke