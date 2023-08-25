Area Girls Tennis: Pierz prevails over Princeton

PRINCETON — Kenna Otte recorded her 50th career win as she posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles for the Pierz Pioneers as they defeated the Princeton Tigers 5-2 Thursday, Aug. 24.

Britney Schomer, Olivia Theilen and Evalie Gall all tallied singles victories for the Pioneers while Grace Moeller and Clara Tax picked up a three-set win at No. 1 doubles.

Pierz 5, Princeton 2

Singles

No. 1: Britney Schommer (Prz) def. Greta Kezler 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Kenna Otte (Prz) def. Emily Jernander 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Olivia Theilen (Prz) def. Allison Carlson 6-4, 7-5

No. 4: Evalie Gall (Prz) def. Alexis Hemish 3-6, 6-4, 14-12

Doubles

No. 1: Grace Moeller-Clara Tax (Prz) def. Allie Engbrecht-Violet Wyluda 6-4, 2-6, 10-8

No. 2: Sloane Griesert-Emily White (Princeton) def. Lily Poser-Camryn Herold 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Lauren Alkire-Jojo Haataja (Princeton) def. Madelyn Kessler-Kansas Black 6-4, 6-4

Next: Pierz at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Flyers split

DETROIT LAKES — Elise Ballou and Olivia Litke each won both of their matches at No. 3 and No. 4 singles for the Little Falls Flyers as they split the Detroit Lakes Triangular, defeating the Detroit Lakes Lakers 5-2 and losing to Fergus Falls Otters 4-3 Thursday, Aug. 24.

Brooke Litke and Myla Ballou swept their matches at No. 2 doubles for the Flyers, winning 6-1, 6-2 against the Lakers and winning 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 against the Otters.

Little Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Fergus Falls 4, Little Falls 3

Singles

No. 1: Claire Kimman 0-2

No. 2: Jenna Athmann 1-1

No. 3: Elise Ballou 2-0

No. 4: Olivia Litke 2-0

Doubles

No. 1: Hailey McDuffee-Alexis Nelson 1-1

No. 2: Brooke Litke-Myla Ballou 2-0

No. 3: Natalie Graeve-Julia Lange 0-2

Next: Little Falls at Sartell 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

PL wins 1

ST. CLOUD — Callie Eggert finished 2-1 at No. 3 singles for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the St. Cloud Crush 7-0 and lost 6-1 to the Pine City Dragons and 5-2 to Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets at the St. Cloud quad Thursday, Aug. 24.

Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Patriots while Ellie Wolthuizen and Nikki Crocker also posted a 2-1 record at No. 3 doubles.

Pine City 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Cloud 0

Cambridge Isanti 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 1-2

No. 2: Alyson Yahn 1-2

No. 3: Carlie Eggert 2-1

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-1

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 1-2

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuizen-Nikki Crocker 2-1