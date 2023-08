Area Girls Tennis: W-DC’s Fiemeyers win at Crookston

CROOKSTON — The Wadena-Deer Creek No. 1 doubles team of Katie Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer defended their title at the Crookston Tournament Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Wolverines duo finished 3-0 for the top spot.

Claire Kapphahn and Charli Snyder in singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Genevieve Pinnella-Kelanie Oldakowski finished fourth.

Singles

No. 1: 6-Kaylee Endres 0-3

No. 2: 4-Claire Kapphahn 1-2

No. 3: 4-Charli Snyder 1-2

No. 4: 6-Ryann Schmidt 0-3

Doubles

No. 1: 1-Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 3-0

No. 2: 4-Genevieve Pinnella-Kelanie Oldakowski 1-2

No. 3: 6-Allison Westrum-Chloe Leesberg-Emma Weniger 0-3

Next: Pierz at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

East Grand Forks 4, W-DC 3

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines swept the doubles portion of their non-conference match with East Grand Forks in a 4-3 loss Friday, Aug. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1. The duo of Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 doubles team of Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt won 6-3, 6-1.

East Grand Forks 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Singles

No. 1: Emma Farder (EGF) def. Kaylee Endres 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Ruby Leach (EGF) def. Claire Kapphahn 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Erin Bowman (EGF) def. Charli Snyder 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Karlee Walsh (EGF) def. Cadie Leeseberg 6-4, 6-2

No. 1: Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Kate Cantera-Kaitlin Polley 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg (WDC) def. Sam Zimmerman-Emma Abbey 6-4, 7-5