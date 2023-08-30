Area Girls Tennis: WDC grabs close win against Pierz

WADENA —Wadena-Deer Creek’s Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles to help lead the Wolverines to a 4-3 win over the Pierz Pioneers Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Libby Hartman tallied a win at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines, Claire Kapphahn at No. 3 singles and Genevieve Pinnella-Cadie Leesberg at No. 2 doubles.

Brittney Schommer recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles for the Pioneers.

WDC 4, Pierz 3

Singles

No. 1: Brittney Schommer (P) def. Kaylee Endres 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Libby Hartman (WDC) def. Olivia Thielen 3-6, 6-3, 10-6

No. 3: Claire Kapphahn (WDC) def. Evalie Gall 6-2, 6-3

No. 4: Addie Thielen (P) def. Charli Snyder 6-6, 5-7, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Kenna Otte-Clara Tax 6-1, 6-2

No. 2:Genevieve Pinella-Cadie Leesberg (WDC) def. Madelyn Kessler-Grace Moeller 7-5, 6-4

No. 3:Camryn Herold-Lily Poser (P) Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt 6-3, 6-2

Next: Pierz hosts St. John’s Prep 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; Wadena-Deer Creek host Roseau noon Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Crosby-Ironton 7, Parkers Prairie 0

CROSBY — Sydney Jones recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who topped Parkers Prairie 7-0 Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tori Oehrlein and Margaret Silgen both won in straight sets as did the No. 3 doubles team of Grace Larson and Micah Cronk.

Crosby-Ironton 7, Parkers Prairie 0

Singles

No. 1: Tori Oehrlein (CI) def. Audrey Ruckheir 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Sophie Pfeffer 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Sydney Jones (CI) def. Elektra Blauer 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Nellie Fitzpatrick (CI) def. Ceilin Jensen 7-5, 1-6, 11-9

Doubles

No. 1: Emma Silgen-Maria Smith (CI) def. Eliz Harstad-Anna Helling 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

No. 2: Mary Fleming-Mariah Fitzpatrick (CI) def. Brooke Schilling-Izzy Lanager 7-5, 4-6, 10-8

No. 3: Grace Larsen-Micah Cronk (CI) def. Jo Kruger-Abi Koep 6-0, 6-1

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Park Rapids Triangular 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Little Falls 7, St. John’s Prep 0

COLLEGEVILLE — Claire Kimman, Elise Ballou and Olivia Litke all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 as the Little Falls Flyers swept St. John’s Prep 7-0 Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Natalie Graeve and Julia Lange also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles for the Flyers.

Little Falls 7, St. John’s Prep 0

Singles

No. 1: Claire Kimman (LF) def. Ari Surma 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Elise Ballou (LF) def. Miranda Lewis 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Alexis Nelson (LF) def. Olivia Martin Chaffee 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Olivia Litke (LF) def. Varsha Vhenthuren 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Hailey McDuffee-Jenna Athmann (LF) def. Alayne Neal-Emma Zaun 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Brooke Litke-Myla Ballou (LF) def. Sophie Grandy-Anna Kremer 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Natalie Graeve-Julia Lange (LF) def. Lucy Bechtold-Leah Bechtold 6-0, 6-0

Overall: LF 5-5. Next: Little Falls at Mora 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Pequot wins 2

PARK RAPIDS — Ellie Ouradnik and Kayla Joyce both went 2-0 in singles to help the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 7-0 victory over Park Rapids and a 5-2 victory over Crookston Tuesday, Aug. 29.

All three Patriots doubles teams finished 2-0.

Pequot Lakes 7, Park Rapids 0

Pequot Lakes 5, Crookston 2

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 2-0

No. 2: Allyson Yahn 1-1

No. 3: Carlie Eggert 1-1

No. 4: Kayla Joyce 2-0

Doubles

No. 1: Aubrey Wiczek-Eva Mumm 2-0

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Jenna Stoerzinger 2-0

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuizen-Nikki Crocker 2-0