Sports | Prep
Area Golf: 2 Warriors on track for a career in golf

Dawson Ringler and Max Holmstrom will be going to the University of Nebraska for Professsional Golf Management

Golfer hits the ball.
Brainerd's Max Holmstrom competes in the 2022 Class 3A State Golf Tournament.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
December 28, 2022 06:00 AM
BRAINERD — Two Brainerd seniors will be continuing their golf careers at the next level.

Just not in the conventional way.

Dawson Ringler and Max Holmstrom both announced their commitment to the University of Nebraska on their social media pages Dec. 5.

It wasn’t a commitment to play Division I golf, however, but a commitment to play and be a part of the University of Nebraska Professional Golf Management (PGM) program.

Nebraska is one of 18 universities with a PGM program, which is accredited by the PGA of America.

Students enrolled in a PGM earn a bachelor’s degree in a golf industry compatible major. Upon completion, they can apply for PGA membership.

Degrees offered in a PGM program include marketing, business administration, hospitality administration, recreation and park management and according to PGA.org “provides students with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the golf industry.”

Graduates from a PGM program have a 100% employment rate.

052020.S.BD.Cragun'sGolfDawsonRingler.jpg
Brainerd Warrior Dawson Ringler chips to the green Tuesday, May 19, during the Brainerd lakes area high school golf event at the Dutch's Legacy Course at Cragun's.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Ringler said he didn’t know if he wanted to pursue a career in golf until last spring.

“I had an idea that I wanted to stay in the golf field,” he said. “When I did my research on what this actually was, I found out it was a program in the golf field. When I decided I wanted to do something in the golf field, I thought, this Nebraska thing sounds cool. After my visit, I realized (Nebraska) has many nice facilities that their D1 team uses and we still get to play in tournaments. So, it has the college golf feel, but at the same time I’m going to school to be a golf pro and what I really love doing.”

Holmstrom always wanted a career in golf and in the golf industry.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me to choose PGM,” he said. “Because after graduating out of a PGM program, you can choose most jobs in the golf industry. So that’s why I decided to go that route.”

Ringler said Nebraska reached out to him about joining the PGM program. When he realized competitive golf was still an option his interest only grew.

Dawson Ringler
Dawson Ringler

“Having them reach out and show interest to go to school there, I thought was a really good opportunity,” Ringler said. “At the same time, I wanted to play college golf. That’s all I ever wanted to do since I was a little kid. When I realized there was a golf team that travels and plays in tournaments that was the deal breaker for me.”

Holmstrom visited the University of Colorado Springs which is another school that provides a PGM program.

“The campus at Colorado was incredible,” Holmstrom said. “But the campus at Nebraska was nice too. At the end of the day, Nebraska is eight hours closer to home and on top of that the program is so much better.”

The timeline for both Holmstrom and Ringler would be four years to graduate with internships in between.

Max Holmstrom
Max Holmstrom
Kelly Humphrey

“I’ll have to do an internship in the north and in the south,” Ringler said. “I’ll also need to do an internship in the winter and in the summer.”

Holmstrom reached the Class 3A state golf meet as a junior last year. He finished tied for 61st with a two-day score of 162 (84-78).

Ringler just missed the cut for the state meet by one stroke as he finished tied for ninth in the Section 8-3A Tournament with a 158 (77-81).

The Warriors last year finished second in Section 8-3A.

As sophomores, Holmstrom and Ringler helped the Warriors finish third in the Section 8-3A tournament in 2021.

Holmstrom and Ringler have been friends since grade school and playing college golf together was something they’ve dreamed about.

“We’ve talked since we were 10 or 11 years old about college golf and where we were going to end up and what we were going to do,” Ringler said. “We did not know it would be Nebraska and together. To be able to have Max by my side going into a bigger city and someone I’ve known since I was such a young kid is a dream come true.”

Holmstrom added: “It’s going to be a blast. Dawson and I have been friends for a long time. We always golfed together and hung out. So it will be so fun to get to do this with him.”

Holmstrom credits his grandpa Jeff with instilling the love of golf in him.

“He is the one who really got me into golf,” Holmstrom said. “He took me out pretty much the second I could walk on a course. I’ve always played golf with my grandpa Jeff and he’s the one who inspired me to go this route.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

