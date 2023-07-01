Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Golf: 8 area golfers advance to Sub-Region

64 youth golfers took to Madden's Pine Beach East Gof Course to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

Girls and boys competing in Drive Chip and Putt event at Madden's East.
Thea Ude of East Gull Lake chips to the green Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the Drive, Chip and Putt event at Maddens Pine Beach East Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 6:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — Eight area youth golfers advanced past the local qualifier of the Drive Chip and Putt competition Wednesday, June 28, at Madden’s Pine Beach East Course.

Advancing to the Sub-Regional Qualifier Aug. 3 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury from the Brainerd lakes area was Thea Ude of East Gull Lake in the girls 7-9 age bracket. Ellison Shepherd of East Gull Lake, Olivia Paskey of Merrield and Mara Uselman of Verndale advanced through the girls' 10-11 age division.

Girls and boys competing in Drive Chip and Putt event at Maddens East.
Josephine Olson of Fort Ripley putts during the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Madden's Pine Beach East Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Preslee Glynn of Nisswa qualified through the girls' 12-13 age bracket.

For the girls 14-15 age bracket, Little Falls’ Imagine Hines finished second to advance.

On the boys' side, Nayden Blum of Nisswa (age 12-13) and Luke Merseth of Nisswa (14-15) also advanced to the next round.

Girls and boys competing in Drive Chip and Putt event at Maddens East.
Colten Erickson of Brainerd putts Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Madden's Pine Beach East Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Abagail Labrador of Albertville, who won the girls' 14-15 bracket, competed in the finals stage at Augusta National during the Masters Tournament last April.

Competitors attempted three drives, three chips and three putts. Those with the best accuracy and length qualified for the next round. The top three in each age bracket advanced with the next two earning alternate spots.

Girls and boys competing in Drive Chip and Putt event at Maddens East.
Zadie Ellis drives her ball Wednesday, June 28, 2023, while competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt event at Madden's Pine Beach East Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Results from June 28

Girls 7-9: 1-Reese Schumacher 43, 2-Elsa Turlington 40, 3-Thea Ude 39, 4-Zoe Burton 37, 5-Lauryn Wieland 36, 6-Chloe Hartel 22, 7-Josiephina Olson 20, 8-Emmslie Shepherd 18, 9-Addison Efta 16, 10-Abby Peterson 15, 11-Zadie Ellis 14

Girls 10-11: 1-Ellison Shepherd 52, 2-Olivia Paskey 35, 3-Mara Uselman 34, 4-Ellodie Erickson 25

Girls 12-13: 1-Hattie Rose 90, 2-Preslee Glynn 55, 3-Hazel Lieggi 42

Girls 14-15: 1-Abigail Labrador 129, 2-Imagine Hines 107, 3-Madilynn Lieggi 81, 4-Meredith Holmstrom 66, 5-Ava Lizakowski 29, 6-Claire Wieland 27

Boys 7-9: 1-Aiden Hartel 79, 2-Griffin Weckwerth 74, 3-Tyler Schumacher 57, 4-Kale Christenson 53, 5-Edison Kneisl 49, 6-Luke Paskey 48, 7-Zayden Konnight 47, 8-Alex Efta 39, 9-Max Hagberg 39, 10-Korbin Christenson 38, 11-Brookston Konnight 36, 12-Jase Siebenaler 21, 13-Colton Erickson 13

Boys 10-11: 1-Beckett Prelvitz 100, 2-Vincent Kopetka 86, 3-Jayden Henkemeyer 78, 4-Charlie McBrien 65, 5-Jack Illies 52, 6-Nicholas Slipy 49, 7-Tristan Pahl 40, 8-Owen Turlington 33

Boys 12-13: 1-Mac Zauhar 109, 2-Nayden Blum 101, 3-Beckett Grand 86, 4-Lucas Wisocki 85, 5-Dominick Melin 79, 6-James Schaefer 74, 7-Grant Schumacher 71, 8-Charlie Pieper 69, 9-Vincent Illies 62, 10-Tyson Turlington 30

Boys 14-15: 1-Brennan Weckwerth 147, 2-Luke Merseth 138, 3-Ryder Rose 123, 4-Rylan Amundson 119, 5-Tollef Birkeland 116, 6-Austin Lehmann 72, 7-Harley Tanner 61, 8-Jack Jones 37, 9-Finley Wilke 37

