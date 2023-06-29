Area Golf: Birkeland wins at The Classic

EAST GULL LAKE — Genevieve Birkeland of Pequot Lakes shot a two-day 159 to win the PGA Minnesota Players Tour event June 27-28 at The Classic at Madden.s

Birkeland, who helped the Patriots win the Class 2A State Team Title earlier this month, opened with a 78 and followed it with an 81 to clear the field by four strokes.

Brainerd’s Sophie Karsnia placed ninth with her two-day 173. The Warrior opened with a 79 on Tuesday and finished with a 94.

On the boys’ side, recent Brainerd graduate Dawson Ringler shot a 5-over 149 to place second to Carter Cullan of Minnetrista who shot even par for both days.

Ringler fired rounds of 75 and 74 for his 149.

Fellow high school teammate Max Holmstrom tied for 22nd with a 163. Drew Haakonson tied for 30th with a two-day 165.