Area Golf: Ringler finishes junior career on top

PEQUOT LAKES — On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Dawson Ringler fired a “disappointing” 78 during a friendly round at The Classic at Madden’s Resort.

Ringler’s disappointment could have stemmed from the fact he shot a 2-under 142 Aug. 6-7 at Grand View Lodge’s Preserve Golf Course to win the Minnesota Junior PGA Players Tour Tournament of Champions by two strokes. The recent Brainerd Warriors graduate shot rounds of 70 and 72 on the championship course to top runner-up Brayden Larson of Faribault.

“It felt pretty surreal because honestly, I was not expecting to come out on top of that leaderboard,” Ringler said. “It’s one of the most stacked junior fields all summer. I was not expecting to come out on top, but I was blessed enough to be able to.”

Ringler’s opening front nine saw him at 3-under thanks to four birdies and a bogey. The soon-to-be University of Nebraska Cornhusker was 4-under-par on par 5s for his opening round and even on par 3s.

“I was trying to play it the same way I played in high school,” Ringler said. “I just wanted to finish out my junior career in a good way and soak it all in. Just like my final high school round. I was just making a lot of putts. I made all of the ones I should make and kept the ball in play. I ended up shooting a really good score.”

Dawson Ringler pitches to the green at the par 4, 11th hole Aug. 7, 2023, during the Players Tour Tournament of Champions at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge in Pequot Lakes. Ringler won the championship with a score of 70-72–142 (-2). Photo by Jeff Lawler/Courtesy MN PGA Contributed by Jeffrey M. Lawler/Courtesy MN PGA

Ringler said he felt most comfortable on the back nine of the two-day tournament. Specifically on holes 14, 16 and 18.

“I just kept telling myself after a bogey and I even had two doubles that I have a pretty easy finishing stretch so just keep it at a certain number going into those holes and I will be setting myself up pretty well,” he said. “To open up with the 70 gave me quite a bit of confidence because I was struggling with my irons. My game wasn’t in a very good spot heading into the tournament, but I went out and ended up hitting the ball really well for 18 straight holes. I only had one or two hiccups. I had probably my best ball-striking rounds of the summer.”

During round two, Ringer posted a double bogey on the par 4 fifth hole only to follow that with a birdie. Two more birdies on the back with a bogey had him shooting nines of 37-35 for his even-par round.

The victory pushed Ringler into a tie for second place in the Players Tour Player of the Year standings. Jacob Wilson of Forest Lake won that title with 938.75 points. Ringler finished the summer with 790 points. He posted a second-place finish at The Classic at Madden's June 27-28 with rounds of 75-74. He tied for fourth July 10 at North Oaks Golf Course with a 70. During a two-day event at Minnewaska Golf Course and Geneva, he shot rounds of 78-73 to tie for sixth.

Ringler was in the top 45 of the Player of the Year standing prior to the event. That ranking got him into the season’s final tournament.

“The yearlong race for Player of the Year last year I finished I think it was in the top 40 and I knew I could make a run at that,” Ringler said.”I just had some really good tournaments and I was lucky enough to finish first in this last tournament and get a lot of points.”

Ringler was coming off a spring season where he finished 13th in the Class 3A State Tournament at Bunker Hills. He fired rounds of 76-71 for 147.

“I think I took a major leap with my game,” Ringler said. “At the end of last year, I didn’t even know if I could play college golf. Now, after this jump that I’ve taken, I feel very strongly that I can go and play college golf at a decent level, too.

‘I have to try out for Nebraska’s Division I team, but I feel confident that I can at least make the team and hopefully appear in a couple of tournaments for them. That’s just a goal for now. We’ll see how that actually plays out. I’m excited to get to college and get to work and improve my game even more.”

Ringler is preparing to enter the PGA Golf Management program at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

On the girls’ side of the Players Tour Tournament of Champions, Brainerd's Sophia Karsnia tied for second with a 157. She shot rounds of 83 and 74 to finish one stroke off the lead.

Sophie Karsnia watches her putt at the par 5, 18th hole Aug. 7, 2023, during the Players Tour Tournament of Champions at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge in Pequot Lakes. Karsnia finished tied for second in the championship with a score of 83-74—157 (+13). Contributed by Jeff Lawler/Courtesy MN PGA

The soon-to-be Warrior senior struggled to start the tournament with a 10-over 46 on her opening nine. After that, however, Karsnia found her groove with a 1-over 37 on the back nine of Day One. She then shot even par on the front nine of Day Two and followed it with a 2-over 38 on the back nine. She tallied three birdies on the back nine and finished 2-under on her final four holes.

Also in the field, Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland shot an eighth-place 163 with rounds of 84 and 79. The member of the Class 2A state champion Pequot Lakes Patriots girls’ team birdied her final hole of the tournament.

