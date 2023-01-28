Area Gymnastics: Craft, Hagen star for Flyers

LITTLE FALLS — The battle for all-around champion was fierce, but in the end, Tahlia Craft topped teammate Ashley Hagen to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 126.05-115.925 victory over Paynesville Friday, Jan. 27.

Craft won vault with an 8.75 and bars with an 8.15 and finished second on beam and floor to score a first-place 33.2 in the all-around category. That’s a new career high for Craft.

Hagen won beam with an 8.15 and floor with an 8.525 and placed second on vault and bars to finish with a second-place 32.475 all-around score. That’s a season-high for Hagen.

Little Falls 126.05, Paynesville 115.925

Vault: 1-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.75, 2-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.7, 3-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.55, 4-Grace Wamre 8.525, 5-Elize Ballou (LF) 8.5

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Craft 8.150, 2-Hagen 7.1, 3-Ballou 7.05, 6-Wamre 6.55, 7-Valerie Tenold (LF) 5.875

Balance beam: 1-Hagen 8.15, 2-Craft 8.0, 6-Ballou 7.1, 8-Avery Smeija (LF) 6.55, 9-Myla Ballou (LF) 6.45

Floor exercise: 1-Hagen 8.525, 2-Craft 8.3, 3-Wamre 8.150, 4t-Elise Ballou 7.9, 6-Tenold 7.85

All-around: 1-Craft 33.2, 3-Hagen 32.475, 4-Elise Ballou 30.55