Sports | Prep
Area Gymnastics: Craft wins vault at Perham Triangular

The Little Falls Flyers at the Perham triangular

By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 09:59 PM
PERHAM — Little Falls’ Tahlia Craft finished first on the vault with an 8.2 and third in the all-around as the Flyers competed at the Perham Triangular Friday, Feb. 3.

Avery McAllister of Perham won the other three individual events and the all-around.

For Little Falls, Ashley Hagen captured third on the vault and Grace Wamre took fourth on the beam. Craft came through with a fifth-place finish on the floor.

Team Standings : 1-Perham 135.4, 2-Park Rapids 127.275, 3-Little Falls 127

Vault: 1-Avery McAllister (P) 9.7, 3-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.9, 8-Tahlia Craft 8.7, 10-Kylie Tervo 8.6, 12-Ellise Ballou 8.55, 15-Grace Wamre 8.15

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Craft 8.2, 7-Ballou 7.2, 10-Hagen 6.9, 12-Wamre 6.6, 15-Valerie Tenold 5.75

Balance beam: 1-McAllister (P) 9.3, 4-Wamre 8.0, 8-Craft 7.5, 12-Ballou 7.1, 13-Hagen 7.050, 15-Gabrielle Sobania 6.4

Floor exercise: 1-McAllister (P) 9.5, 5-Craft 8.8, 6-Hagen 8.7, 8-Wamre 8.4, 12-Ballou 7.9, 15-Tenold 6.8

All-around: 1-McAllister (P) 36.4, 3-Craft 33.2, 6-Hagen 31.55, 8-Wamre 31.15, 9-Ballou 30.75, 16-Tenold 12.55, 18-Tervo 8.6, 19-Sobania 6.4.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

