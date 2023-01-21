STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Area Gymnastics: Flyers Craft wins 2 events

The Little Falls Flyers hosted Rush City Friday. Jan. 20

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 10:13 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Tahlia Craft captured first place in the uneven parallel bars and floor exercise while finishing second in the all-around as the Little Falls Flyers lost 126.75-123.225 to the Rush City Tigers in a Granite Ridge Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 20. Craft scored an 8.45 on the bars and an 8.85 on the floor.

Elise Ballou finished second on the balance beam with a 7.6 while Valerie Tenold placed third on the floor with an 8.275.

Rush City 126.75, Little Falls 123.225

Vault: 1-Gracie Larson (RC) 8.625, T5-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.4, T5-Grace Wamre (LF) 8.4, T5-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.4, 9-Libbie Lorentz (LF) 7.95, 10-Tahlia Craft (LF) 7.85

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Tahlia Craft 8.45, 4-Elise Ballou 7.5, 7-Grace Wamre 6.85, 9-Valerie Tenold (LF) 6.1, 10-Myla Ballou (LF) 4.75

Balance beam: 1-Brecklyn Nicoll (RC) 7.825, T2-Elise Ballou 7.6, T6-Tahlia Craft 7.0, T6-Myla Ballou 7.0, 8-Grace Wamre 6.6, 10-Valerie Tenold 5.725

Floor exercise: 1-Tahlia Craft 8.85, T3-Valerie Tenold 8.275, T5-Elise Ballou 8.1, 7-Grace Wamre 7.95, 9-Kylie Tervo 7.6

All-around: 1-Gracie Larson (RC) 32.6, 2-Tahlia Craft 32.15, 4-Elise Ballou 31.4, Grace Wamre 29.8, 9-Valerie Tenold 20.1, 10-Kyle Tervo 16.0

Next: Little Falls hosts Paynesville 6 p.m Friday, Jan. 27.

