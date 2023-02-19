Area Gymnastics: Flyers end season with highest score

FERGUS FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers finished its season with a season-high 127.525 points to place fifth in the Section 8 Finals Saturday, Feb. 18.
Tahlia Craft placed ninth on bars with an 8.375 to just miss the state tournament by .225 points. Craft placed 12th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.25. Ashley Hagen finished 16th followed by Grace Wamre in 17th and Elise Ballou in 18th.
Team score: 1-Detroit Lakes 147.125, 2-Melrose 143.00, 3-Perham 136.9, 4-Fergus Falls 135.925, 5-Little Falls 127.525, 6-Park Rapids 127.125, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 98.325
Vault: 1-Jerzie Horner (DL) 9.75, 17-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.626, 24-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.45, 25t-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.4, 25t-Grace Wamre (LF) 8.4, 27-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.35
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Horner 9.5, 9-Craft 8.375, 22-Hagen 7.675, 25-Ballou 7.325, 27-Wamre 7.05, 31-Valerie Tenold (LF) 4.95
Balance beam: 1-Avery McAllister (Perham) 9.55, 19-Craft 8.1, 22-Hagen 7.85, 23-Wamre 7.8, 28-Ballou 6.55, 29-Gabrielle Sobania (LF) 6.375
Floor exercise: 1-Gabby Whitworth (DL) 9.5, 17-Hagen 8.4, 20-Craft 8.325, 22-Wamre 8.25, 26-Ballou 7.95, 30-Tenold 7.5
All-around: 1-Whitworth 37.650, 12-Craft 33.25, 16-Hagen 32.55, 17-Wamre 31.5, 18-Ballou 30.225