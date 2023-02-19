99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Gymnastics: Flyers end season with highest score

The Little Falls Flyers competed in the Section 8-1A Championship.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 04:21 PM

FERGUS FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers finished its season with a season-high 127.525 points to place fifth in the Section 8 Finals Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tahlia Craft placed ninth on bars with an 8.375 to just miss the state tournament by .225 points. Craft placed 12th in the all-around with a combined score of 33.25. Ashley Hagen finished 16th followed by Grace Wamre in 17th and Elise Ballou in 18th.

Team score: 1-Detroit Lakes 147.125, 2-Melrose 143.00, 3-Perham 136.9, 4-Fergus Falls 135.925, 5-Little Falls 127.525, 6-Park Rapids 127.125, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 98.325

Vault: 1-Jerzie Horner (DL) 9.75, 17-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.626, 24-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.45, 25t-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.4, 25t-Grace Wamre (LF) 8.4, 27-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.35

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Horner 9.5, 9-Craft 8.375, 22-Hagen 7.675, 25-Ballou 7.325, 27-Wamre 7.05, 31-Valerie Tenold (LF) 4.95

Balance beam: 1-Avery McAllister (Perham) 9.55, 19-Craft 8.1, 22-Hagen 7.85, 23-Wamre 7.8, 28-Ballou 6.55, 29-Gabrielle Sobania (LF) 6.375

Floor exercise: 1-Gabby Whitworth (DL) 9.5, 17-Hagen 8.4, 20-Craft 8.325, 22-Wamre 8.25, 26-Ballou 7.95, 30-Tenold 7.5

All-around: 1-Whitworth 37.650, 12-Craft 33.25, 16-Hagen 32.55, 17-Wamre 31.5, 18-Ballou 30.225

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Josie Harguth
Prep
Gymnastics: Deason, Harguth headed back to state
February 19, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Cards fall in section semis
February 19, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Johnny Pecarich
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors knock down 4th-ranked Buffalo
February 19, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report