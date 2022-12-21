Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
LONG PRAIRIE — Tahlia Craft won the all-around with the Little Falls Flyers with a 32.5 score as the Flyers beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 123.6-100.7 Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Craft won individual titles on the uneven bars, the floor and vault. Little Falls’ Ashley Hagen won the title on the beam with an 8.3
Little Falls 123.6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 100.7
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.3, T2-Ashley Hagen (LF) 6.8, T2-Elisa Ballou (LF) 6.8, 4-Grace Wamre (LF) 6.2, 6-Valerie Tenold (LF) 5.7
Balance beam: 1-Hagen 8.3, 2-Ballou 8.0, 3-Craft 7.9, 4-Wamre 7.4, T6-Tenold 6.0
Floor exercise: 1-Craft 7.8, T2-Hagen 7.6, T2-Wamre 7.6, 4-Ballou 7.5
Vault: 1-Craft 8.5, 2-Hagen 8.4, T3-Ballou 8.3, 5-Wamre 8.2
All-around: 1-Craft 32.5, 2-Hagen 31.1, 3-Ballou 30.6, 4-Wamre 29.4
