Area Gymnastics: Flyers net 2nd-place finish in Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE — Tahlia Craft finished second in all-around with a 33.15 to help the Little Falls Flyers earn a second-place finish with a score of 126.05 at the Maple Lakes Invite Saturday, Jan. 14.

Craft finished second on the bars with an 8.4. She captured a fifth-place finish on the vault with an 8.8.

Ashley Hagen scored an 8.65 on the floor for fifth place. She placed seventh in the all-around with a 32.3.

Team Scores: 1-Benson 137.95, 2-Little Falls 126.05, 3-Annandale 124.75, 4-KMT 124.3, 5-Maple Lake 122.9, 6-HLWW-HT 120.1, 7-Princeton 118.5, 8-LPGE-B 98

Vault: 1-Libby McGeary (Benson) 9.45, 5-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.8, 17-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.45, 22-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.4, 27-Avery Smieja (LF) 8.3, 32-Grace Wamre (LF) 8.25, 39-Libbie Lorentz (LF) 8.1, 40-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.1. 50-Myla Ballou (LF) 7.7

Uneven parallel bars: 1-McGeary 9.3, 2-Craft 8.4, 11-Hagen 7.8, 15-Elise Ballou 7.6, 22-Wamre 7.2, 39-Valerie Tenold (LF) 6.2

Balance beam: 1-McGeary 8.75, 6-Craft 8.15, 15-Hagen 7.4, 22-Elise Ballou 6.9, 28-Wamre 6.5, 31-Myla Ballou 6.4, 32-Smieja 6.4

Floor exercise: 1-McGeary 9.65, 5-Hagen 8.65, 8-Elise Ballou 8, Myla Ballou, 7.85, 23-Craft 7.8, 24-Valerie Tenold 7.75, 25-Wamre 7.75

All-around: 1-McGeary 37.15, 3-Craft 33.15, 7-Hagen 32.3, 12-Elise Ballou 30.6, 20-Wamre 29.7, 29-Myla Ballou 27.05