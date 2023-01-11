Area Gymnastics: Flyers score season best in loss

LITTLE FALLS — Tahlia Craft collected runner-up finishes on bars and the floor to lead her to second in the all-around and help the Little Falls Flyers to a season-high 125.175 team points in a loss to Sauk Rapids Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Storm scored 131.95 points for the win.

Little Falls’ Ashley Hagen placed third on vault with an 8.55 and added a fourth on floor and a fifth on beam to finish third in the all-around with a 31.875.

Craft’s 32.675 in the all-around is a career-high for her.

Sauk Rapids 131.95, Little Falls 125.175Vault: 3-Ashley Hagen 8.55, 5t-Kylie Tervo 8.5, 7-Tahlia Craft 8.4, 8t-Elise Ballou 8.3, 10-Grace Wamre 8.25

Uneven parallel bars: 2-Craft 8.2, 5-Ballou 7.3, 6-Hagen 7.1, 9-Wamre 6.5, 10-Myla Ballou 3.8

Balance beam: 5-Hagen 7.8, 6-Craft 7.525, 7-Wamre 7.175, 8-Elise Ballou 7.025, 10-Gabrielle Sobania 6.1

Floor exercise: 2t-Craft 8.55, 4-Hagen 8.425, 6-Wamre 7.975, 7t-Elise Ballou 7.850, 10-Tervo 7.050

All-Around: 2-Craft 32.675, 3-Hagen 31.875, 4-Ballou 30.475, 5-Wamre 29.9