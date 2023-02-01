6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
|
Area Gymnastics: Flyers tumble to Otters

The Little Falls Flyers hosted the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 09:18 PM
Share
LITTLE FALLS — Ashley Hagen captured a first-place finish on the floor with an 8.8 and third in the all-around with 32.825 as the Little Falls Flyers fell 130.55-126.325 to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tahlia Craft won the uneven parallel bars for the Flyers with a score of 8.25 and finished fourth in the all-around at 31.525. Grace Wamre scored an 8.6 on her floor routine for second place.

Fergus Falls 130.55, Little Falls 126.325

Vault: 1-Aubrey Seedorf (FF) 8.75, 3-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.6, T5-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.45, 8-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.25, 9-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.15, 10-Grace Wamre (LF) 30.175

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Tahlia Craft 8.25, 4-Ashley Hagen 7.75, 6-Elise Ballou 7.25, 8-Grace Wamre 6.9, 10-Valerie Tenold (LF) 6.0

Balance beam: 1-Mashayla Mau (FF) 8.8, 5-Ashley Hagen 7.676, 6-Elise Ballou 7.45, 7-Gabrielle Sobania (LF), 9-Grace Wamre 30.175, 10-Tahlia Craft 6.325

Floor exercise: 1-Ashley Hagen 8.8, 2-Grace Wamre 8.6, 4-Tahlia Craft 8.5, T7-Elise Ballou 7.9, T7-Valerie Tenold 7.9

All-around: 1-Aubrey Seedorf (FF) 33.45, 3-Ashley Hagen 32.825, 5-Tahlia Craft 31.525, 6-Elise Ballou 30.75, 7-Grace Wamre 30.175

Next: Little Falls at Perham 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

By Dispatch staff report
