Area Gymnastics: Flyers tumble to Otters
The Little Falls Flyers hosted the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Jan. 31.
LITTLE FALLS — Ashley Hagen captured a first-place finish on the floor with an 8.8 and third in the all-around with 32.825 as the Little Falls Flyers fell 130.55-126.325 to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tahlia Craft won the uneven parallel bars for the Flyers with a score of 8.25 and finished fourth in the all-around at 31.525. Grace Wamre scored an 8.6 on her floor routine for second place.
Fergus Falls 130.55, Little Falls 126.325
Vault: 1-Aubrey Seedorf (FF) 8.75, 3-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.6, T5-Tahlia Craft (LF) 8.45, 8-Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.25, 9-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.15, 10-Grace Wamre (LF) 30.175
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Tahlia Craft 8.25, 4-Ashley Hagen 7.75, 6-Elise Ballou 7.25, 8-Grace Wamre 6.9, 10-Valerie Tenold (LF) 6.0
Balance beam: 1-Mashayla Mau (FF) 8.8, 5-Ashley Hagen 7.676, 6-Elise Ballou 7.45, 7-Gabrielle Sobania (LF), 9-Grace Wamre 30.175, 10-Tahlia Craft 6.325
Floor exercise: 1-Ashley Hagen 8.8, 2-Grace Wamre 8.6, 4-Tahlia Craft 8.5, T7-Elise Ballou 7.9, T7-Valerie Tenold 7.9
All-around: 1-Aubrey Seedorf (FF) 33.45, 3-Ashley Hagen 32.825, 5-Tahlia Craft 31.525, 6-Elise Ballou 30.75, 7-Grace Wamre 30.175
Next: Little Falls at Perham 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
