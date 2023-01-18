Area Gymnastics: Hagen wins all-around, Flyers fall to Alexandria
The Little Falls Flyers hosts Alexandria Tuesday, Jan. 17
LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls’ Ashley Hagen won the all-around competition with a score of 31.925 in the Flyers’ 126.8-115.45 loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Hagen finished with second places on the vault, beam and floor. She scored an 8.55 on the vault, an 8.0 on beam and an 8.15 on the floor.
Alexandria 126.8, Little Falls 115.45
Vault: 1-Jamie Aldis (Alex) 8.675, 2-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.55, Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.525, 7-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.325, T9-Gabrielle Sobania (LF) 8.0, T9-Libbie Lorentz (LF) 8.0
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Addison Twa (Alex) 8.15, 5-Hagen 7.225, 6-Ballou 6.9, 8-Valerie Tenold (LF) 5.2, 9-Myla Ballou (LF) 4.425, 10-Adelyn Kimman (LF) 3.35
Balance beam: 1-Savannah Auran (Alex) 8.2, 2-Hagen 8.0, 6-Ballou 6.775, 8-Myla Ballou 6.575, 9-Sobania 6.3, 10-Tenold 6.0
Floor exercise: 1-Sara Eddy (Alex) 8.6, 2-Hagen 8.15, 7-Tenold 7.6, T8-Ballou 7.45, T8-Tervo 7.45, 10-Myla Ballou 6.9
All-around: 1-Hagen 31.925, 4-Elise Ballou 29.45
Next: Little Falls hosts Rush City 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Mason Kuepers won two individual events and helped two Warrior relays to first in the Section 8-2A True Team meet.