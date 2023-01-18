STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Area Gymnastics: Hagen wins all-around, Flyers fall to Alexandria

The Little Falls Flyers hosts Alexandria Tuesday, Jan. 17

By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023 01:36 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls’ Ashley Hagen won the all-around competition with a score of 31.925 in the Flyers’ 126.8-115.45 loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Hagen finished with second places on the vault, beam and floor. She scored an 8.55 on the vault, an 8.0 on beam and an 8.15 on the floor.

Alexandria 126.8, Little Falls 115.45

Vault: 1-Jamie Aldis (Alex) 8.675, 2-Ashley Hagen (LF) 8.55, Kylie Tervo (LF) 8.525, 7-Elise Ballou (LF) 8.325, T9-Gabrielle Sobania (LF) 8.0, T9-Libbie Lorentz (LF) 8.0

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Addison Twa (Alex) 8.15, 5-Hagen 7.225, 6-Ballou 6.9, 8-Valerie Tenold (LF) 5.2, 9-Myla Ballou (LF) 4.425, 10-Adelyn Kimman (LF) 3.35

Balance beam: 1-Savannah Auran (Alex) 8.2, 2-Hagen 8.0, 6-Ballou 6.775, 8-Myla Ballou 6.575, 9-Sobania 6.3, 10-Tenold 6.0

Floor exercise: 1-Sara Eddy (Alex) 8.6, 2-Hagen 8.15, 7-Tenold 7.6, T8-Ballou 7.45, T8-Tervo 7.45, 10-Myla Ballou 6.9

All-around: 1-Hagen 31.925, 4-Elise Ballou 29.45

Next: Little Falls hosts Rush City 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

