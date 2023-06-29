Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Legion: Pierz outscore Little Falls

Pierz and Little Falls faced off against each other Tuesday, June 27.

0429baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:53 AM

LITTLE FALLS — Max Barclay went 3-4 with two RBIs and a run and Weston Woitalla drove in three runs on two hits to lead the Pierz Legion to a 10-8 victory over Little Falls Tuesday, June 27.

A five-run seventh inning lifted Pierz to a five-run lead. Little Falls tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to two.

Kaden Kruschek and Chase Becker both drove in runs and Kirby Fischer was 2-5 with two runs scored.

Pierz 10 12 2

Little Falls 8 11 1

WP: Kirby Fischer.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Genevieve Birkeland
Prep
Area Golf: Birkeland wins at The Classic
June 29, 2023 12:55 PM
3831518+1122_Pierz-Pioneers-Logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Pierz hires 2 new coaches
June 28, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Photos of the Brainerd Warrior softball and baseball fields at Adamson Field
Members Only
Prep
Athletics: Warrior Athletics continuous successful tradition with eye on improving
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Photos of the Brainerd Warrior softball and baseball fields at Adamson Field
Members Only
Prep
Athletics: Warrior Athletics continuous successful tradition with eye on improving
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
The cast of a musical rehearses on a stage.
Arts and Entertainment
Brainerd Community Theatre presents Disney's ‘High School Musical JR’
June 28, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Covers of two books
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Lorna Landvik
June 28, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke