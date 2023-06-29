Area Legion: Pierz outscore Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — Max Barclay went 3-4 with two RBIs and a run and Weston Woitalla drove in three runs on two hits to lead the Pierz Legion to a 10-8 victory over Little Falls Tuesday, June 27.

A five-run seventh inning lifted Pierz to a five-run lead. Little Falls tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to two.

Kaden Kruschek and Chase Becker both drove in runs and Kirby Fischer was 2-5 with two runs scored.

Pierz 10 12 2

Little Falls 8 11 1