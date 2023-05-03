Area Softball: Aitkin sweeps Crosby-Ironton

AITKIN — Aitkin’s Kendall Ratz struck out ten in seven innings in Game One as the Aitkin Gobblers swept the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Bailey Gabrio was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Gobblers in the Game One 4-1 victory while Ailie Kullhem had an RBI double.

Lilly Young finished 3-3 for the Rangers in Game One.

The Gobblers exploded for 17 runs in Game Two as they ended up with a 17-2 victory.

Camille Parenteau finished 3-3 with four runs and two RBIs while Emma Skaj and Tahlia Hasskamp were both 3-4 with a double with four RBIs for the Gobblers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josie Schaefer was 2-2 in Game Two for C-I.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 1 5 4

Aitkin 4 5 1

WP: Kendall Ratz. LP: Lilly Young. 2B: Ait-Ailie Kullhem.

Game Two

Aitkin 17 16 2

Crosby-Ironton 2 3 9

WP: Amelia Koonce. LP: Lilly Young. 2B: Ait-Emma Skaj, Camille Parenteau, Ailie Kullhem, Sage Puhl, Tahlia Hasskamp. Conference: A 6-4, CI 1-7. Overall: A 8-5, CI 2-8. Next: Aitkin hosts Greenway 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; Crosby-Ironton at Moose Lake-Willow River 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Pequot Lakes takes two from Park Rapids

PEQUOT LAKES — Kaitlyn Geschwill picked up two wins after pitching two complete games.

She struck out 28 and allowed zero earned runs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to two victories over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Geschwill went 3-for-3 with a home run in the Game One 9-1 victory.

Kessa Eggert totaled five hits across the two games as she went 5-7 with three runs, four RBIs and three doubles.

Abi Martin also tallied three doubles, including two in the Game Two 6-0 win.

Maci Martini and Rian Zutter each doubled for the Patriots who improved their record to 8-0 overall.

Game One

Park Rapids 1 2 2

Pequot Lakes 9 12 2

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Chloe Tretbar. 2B: Abi Martin, Maci Martini,. 3B: Kessa Eggert. HR: Kaitlyn Geschwill.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 6 9 0

Park Rapids 0 2 3

WP: Geschwill. LP: Ali Roberts. 2B: Abi Martin (2), Kessa Eggert (2), Rian Zutter. Conference: PL 6-0. Overall: PL 8-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Wadena-Deer Creek takes 2 from Ottertail Central

BATTLE LAKE — Jenna Dykhoff notched four hits in a doubleheader sweep for Wadena-Deer Creek over Ottertail Central Tuesday, May 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines took the first game 17-1 behind a 4-for-4 hitting performance from Dykhoff and Mercedes Schulz. Montana Carsten earned the win, struck out five and gave up one run on one hit.

It was Jada Dykhoff going 2-3 to lead the Wolverines offense in the 12-2 win in the second game. Jenna Dykhoff recorded the win, gave up just two runs on two hits and struck out five.

Game One

WDC 17 16 1

OTC 1 1 3

WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: W-Mercedes Schulz, Maddie Gallant, Ella Stroeing, Jada Dykhoff. 3B: W-Jenna Dykhoff.

Game Two

OTC 2 2 5

WDC 12 6 4

WP: Jenna Dykhoff . Conference: WDC 3-1. Overall: WDC 5-3. Next: WDC hosts Perham 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.

PRB 14, Lake of the Woods 4

PINE RIVER — Ariana Burns went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 14-4 Northland Conference win over Lake of the Woods Tuesday, May 2.

Sawyer Tulenchik added a double and four runs scored with three walks. Neveah Middendorf recorded two hits and three runs scored.

Aaliyah Lewis earned the win and struck out six in six innings.

Lake of the Woods 4 6 5

Pine River-Backus 14 9 2

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Sawyer Tulenchik, Ariana Burns. Conference: . Overall: . Next: PRB at Keliher/Northome 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Staples-Motley splits with DL

STAPLES — Briana Benson went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Staples-Motley in its 9-8 Game Two over Detroit Lakes in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Alii Olander recorded two RBIs for the Cardinals in their Game Two win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals lost Game One 18-3 with Livi Lorber notching two hits and Izzy Olander an RBI.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 18 25 0

Staples-Motley 3 11 3

LP: Jessie Lundquist.

Game Two

Staples-Motley 9 13 0

Detroit Lakes 8 13 0

WP: Bel Birkholz. Conference: SM 3-5. Overall: SM 4-9. Next: Staples-Motley at Pequot Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Pierz splits with Albany

ALBANY — Frankie Seelen pitched all 12 innings and struck out 20 in the Pierz Pioneers 5-2 Game One victory over the Albany Huskies as they split a doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Kendra Melby and Maddie Gaffke both 3-for-5 for the Pioneers in the Game One victory.

Natalie Knutson was 2-3 with a double for Pierz in Game Two as they lost 3-1. Britney Schommer was tagged with the loss as she struck out three in seven innings.

Game One

Pierz 5 14 2

Albany 2 5 1

WP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: Lily Riley.

Game Two

Albany 3 6 0

Pierz 1 5 0

LP: Britney Schommer. 2B: Natalie Knutson. Conference: Prz 3-1. Overall: Prz 6-1. Next: Pierz hosts Zimmerman 92) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Pillager loses twice to Parkers Prairie

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Lauren Anderson was 2-for-4 in Game One as the Pillager Huskies lost 7-1 and 10-0 to the Parkers Prairie Panthers in a doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Joslynn Klein had the Huskies' other hit in Game One while Aidyn Schuett and Kaylee Mudgett each recorded hits in Game Two for the Huskies.

Game One

Pillager 1 3 1

Parkers Prairie 7 11 0

WP: J Mckeanu. LP: Joslynn Klein.

Game Two

Parkers Prairie 10 11 0

Pillager 0 2 0

WP: A Revering. LP: Joslynn Klein. Conference: Pil 2-4. Overall: Pil 4-4. Next: Pillager hosts Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Little Falls drops 2 to Foley

FOLEY — Leah LeBlanc blasted a grand slam and finished with six RBIs for Little Falls in their Game Two 14-12 loss to Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Brynn Thoma had a double and Janna Middendorf tallied two hits for the Flyers in their 8-7 Game One Two loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBlanc tripled to go along with her grand slam in Game Two. Korrin Gwost and Maira Smude each recorded three hits in Game Two. Smude blasted two doubles and Kendra Couture doubled once.

Game One

Little Falls 7 6 2

Foley 8 12 1

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: LF-Brynn Thoma, Gretchen Sobest

Game TwoFoley 14 25 2

Little Falls 12 11 4

LP: Janna Middendorf. 2B: LF-Kendra Couture, Maira Smude (2). 3B: LF-Leah LeBlanc. HR: LF-Leah LeBlanc. Conference: LF 1-5. Overall: LF 1-8. Next: Little Falls at Albany 5 p.m. Thursday, May, 4.

BHV drops two to Menahga

MENAHGA — Becca Stanley doubled in Game One and was 4-for-4 in Game Two as the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders lost 8-3 and 15-9 to the Menahga Braves in a Park Region Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Katie Blaha finished 2-3 for the Raiders in the Game One loss.

Ava Bauch and Carissa Winscher each finished 3-5 with a double in the Game Two Loss. Avery Amerud was 3-4 and Taylor Johnson was 2-4 with a double.

Game One

BHV 3 5 1

Menahga 8 7 2

WP: Zoey Cole. LP: Avery Amerud. 2B: Becca Stanley.

Game Two

Menahga 15 13 5

BHV 9 16 3

WP: Zoey Cole. LP: Ava Bauch. 2B: Taylor Johnson, Bauch, Carissa Winscher. Conference: BHV 0-4. Overall: BHV 4-6. Next: BHV hosts New York Mills (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Monday late Results

Mille Lacs 5, Aitkin 0

ISLE — Ella Janzen hit two doubles for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 5-0 loss to the Mille Lacs Raiders Monday, May 1.

Emma Skaj also had a double for the Gobblers as a part of her two-hit game. Bailey Gabrio also tallied two hits for Aitkin.

Aitkin 0 9 2

Mille Lacs 5 10 1

LP: Kendall Ratz. 2B: A-Ella Janzen (2), Emma Skaj.

BHV loses 2

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Carissa Winshcer ripped two doubles for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in their Park Region Conference doubleheader loss to Parkers Prairie Monday, May 1.

Taylor Johnson blasted a triple for the Raiders in their Game One 14-4 loss. Becca Stanley went 2-for-3 for BHV in its 5-2 Game Two loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

BHV 4 6 5

PP 14 7 3

LP: Katie Blaha. 2B: BHV-Carissa Winscher. 3B: BHV-Taylor Johnson.

Game Two

PP 5 7 0

BHV 2 6 1