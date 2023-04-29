Area Softball: Blaise, Pillager no-hit Osakis
Three area teams hit the diamond Friday, April 28.
OSAKIS — Pillager Briana Blaise struck out eight in a six-inning no-hit victory over the Osakis Silverstreaks Friday, April 28.
Hunter Woidyla provided all the offense the Huskies would need as she finished 2-4 with four stolen bases and three runs. Sam Berent went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Lauren Anderson finished 2-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Claire Hardy also doubled and finished 2-4 with a run.
Pillager 10 10 2
Osakis 0 0 9
WP: Briana Blaise. LP: Neumann. 2B: Pill-Lauren Anderson, Claire Hardy. Next: Pillager at Parkers Prairie (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Crosby-Ironton 14,
Pine River-Backus 11
PINE RIVER — Brooke Johnson went 4-5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 14-11 Friday, April 28.
Lilly Young went 5-5 with two runs and an RBI and pitched the win. Samantha Hachey was 4-5 with four runs and two RBIs from her leadoff spot. Abi Kramer was 4-4 with two runs and an RBI and Victoria Millsop was 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Sawyer Tulenchik and Victoria Koering each drove in three runs for the Tigers. Tulenchik finished 2-3 with two walks and two runs. Caylei Johnson doubled and finished 2-4 with three runs. Ashley Shamp went 2-4 with an RBI for the PRB.
Crosby-Ironton 14 25 2
Pine River-Backus 11 13 3
WP: Lilly Young. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Caylei Johnson; CI-Brooke Johnson.Next: Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2; Pine River-Backus hosts Northland 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.
