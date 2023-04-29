99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Softball: Blaise, Pillager no-hit Osakis

Three area teams hit the diamond Friday, April 28.

3366174+softball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:39 PM

OSAKIS — Pillager Briana Blaise struck out eight in a six-inning no-hit victory over the Osakis Silverstreaks Friday, April 28.

Hunter Woidyla provided all the offense the Huskies would need as she finished 2-4 with four stolen bases and three runs. Sam Berent went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Lauren Anderson finished 2-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Claire Hardy also doubled and finished 2-4 with a run.

Pillager 10 10 2

Osakis 0 0 9

WP: Briana Blaise. LP: Neumann. 2B: Pill-Lauren Anderson, Claire Hardy. Next: Pillager at Parkers Prairie (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Crosby-Ironton 14,

Pine River-Backus 11

PINE RIVER — Brooke Johnson went 4-5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 14-11 Friday, April 28.

Lilly Young went 5-5 with two runs and an RBI and pitched the win. Samantha Hachey was 4-5 with four runs and two RBIs from her leadoff spot. Abi Kramer was 4-4 with two runs and an RBI and Victoria Millsop was 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sawyer Tulenchik and Victoria Koering each drove in three runs for the Tigers. Tulenchik finished 2-3 with two walks and two runs. Caylei Johnson doubled and finished 2-4 with three runs. Ashley Shamp went 2-4 with an RBI for the PRB.

Crosby-Ironton 14 25 2

Pine River-Backus 11 13 3

WP: Lilly Young. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Caylei Johnson; CI-Brooke Johnson.Next: Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2; Pine River-Backus hosts Northland 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
golfing-closeup.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Patriots land in runner-up spot
April 28, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd cheers in the dugout
Prep
Softball: It takes extras, but Warriors win
April 28, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Kaitlyn Geschwill 100 career hits
Prep
Area Softball: Geschwill pitches 2 wins and hits a career mark
April 27, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cole Smith family
Sports
Hockey: Smith enjoys first full season in NHL
April 27, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Pete Mohs
050621.N.BD.InglewoodConstruction1.jpg
Local
Highway 210 lane closure at Inglewood Drive in Baxter begins May 1
April 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Testimony in Munger murder trial focuses on pattern of distrust, confrontation
April 27, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr