Area Softball: Flyers blank Lakers to advance in winner’s bracket

LITTLE FALLS — Korrin Gwost struck out four batters and didn’t give up a walk as the No. 3 Little Falls defeated No. 6 Detroit Lakes 15-0 in the Section 8-3A Opening Round Tuesday, May 23.

Gwost also went 2-for-3 and scored four runs. Leah LeBlanc was 3-3. Victoria Gottwald and Brynn Thoma each notched two hits for the Flyers.

Detroit Lakes 0 3 6

Little Falls 15 12 0

WP: Korrin Gwost. LP: Sydney Bormann. 2B: LF-Leah LeBlanc, Brynn Thoma. Next: Little Falls at No. 2 Sauk Rapids in Section 8-3A, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

No. 2 WDC 13, No. 7 Frazee 4

WADENA — Jenna Dykhoff went 2-3 with a double and three runs scored and teammate Adi Carr tallied two hits in four trips to the plate with a double and two RBIs in a 13-4 win for No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek over No. 7 Frazee in the South Subsection 8-2A Opening Round.

Montana Carsten pitched seven innings and walked two and struck out two batters to get the win.

WDC 13 11 2

Frazee 4 8 3

WP: Montana Carsten. LP: Erin Eckert. 2B: WDC -Addi Carr, Jenna Dykhoff, Carsten. Overall: WDC 15-6. Next: WDC vs Pelican Rapids/Barnesville at Frazee 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Pequot Lakes 7, Melrose 1

WAITE PARK — Kaitlyn Geschwill earned the win as she struck out 15 in seven innings while allowing one earned run as the No. 3 Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 6 Melrose Dutchmen 7-1 in the Section 6-2A Championship Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.

Brea Eckes led the Patriots at the plate after she went 3-for-3 with three runs and a double for the Patriots

Maci Martini, Georgia James and Quinn Trottier all recorded two hits and a double for the Patriots who with the win advanced to the Section 6-2A semifinals.

Melrose 1 3 1

Pequot Lakes 7 13 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Ellie Grieve. 2B: Eckes, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini, Georgia James, Quinn Trottier. Overall: PL 20-2. Next: Pequot Lakes in Section 6-2A Semifinals 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Pierz 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

WAITE PARK — Frankie Seelen gave up just one hit and struck out 15 as she twirled a shutout for the No. 1 seeded Pierz Pioneers as they defeated the N0. 8 seed Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 5-0 in the Section 6-2A quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.

Natalie Knutson recorded a double and two RBIs for the Pioneers as they advanced to the Section 6-2A semifinals.

EVW 0 1 1

Pierz 5 5 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: Natalie Knutson. Overall: 20-1. Next: Pierz in Section 6-2A Semifinals 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Aitkin 13, Pine City 1

AITKIN — Natalie Stueven finished 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Aitkin Gobblers cruised to a 13-1 victory over the Pine City Dragons in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, May 23.

Camille Parenteau and Emma Skaj each recorded three hits and a double for the Gobblers while Ella Janzen doubled and scored four runs.

Kendall Ratz got the win for the Gobblers as she went five innings while striking out six.

Pine City 1 2 1

Aitkin 13 12 1

WP: Kendall Ratz. LP: Dahlberg. 2B: Natalie Stueven, Emma Skaj, Abigail Palm, Camille Parenteau, Ella Janzen. 3B: . HR: . Overall: A 11-9. Next: Aitkin at Rush City in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Grand Rapids 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Parkers Prairie 10, BHV 5

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Katie Blaha finished 2-for-4 with a home run as the No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders lost 10-5 to the No. 4 Parkers Prairie Panthers in the East Subsection 6-1A opening round Tuesday, May 23.

Keira Bertram recorded two hits and a double for the Raiders while Taylor Johnson also finished with two hits.

Blaha was tagged with the loss in the circle as the Raiders finished their season 10-11.

BHV 5 9 8

Parkers Prairie 10 7 3

WP: Rose Volker. LP: Katie Blaha. 2B: Becca Stanley, Keira Bertram. HR: Katie blaha. Overall: 10-11.

Greenway 8, Crosby-Ironton 0

GREENWAY — Brooke Johnson finished 1-for-1 with two walks for the No. 13 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they lost 8-0 to the No. 4 seeded Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Raiders in the opening round of the Section 7-2A Tournament Tuesday, May 23.

The Rangers end their season with a 4-17 record.

Crosby-Ironton 0 3 2

Greenway/NK 8 11 0

WP: Gernanler. LP: Lillianna Young. Overall: CI 4-17.

Pillager drops 2

WAITE PARK — The Pillager Huskies fell to the Albany Huskies 4-3 in the Section 6-2A Championship Quarterfinals and then lost 14-0 to Melrose in the loser’s bracket to end their season Tuesday, May 23.