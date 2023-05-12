Area Softball: Geschwill becomes 2nd Pequot player to reach 500 Ks

DETROIT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Kaitlyn Geschwill notched her 12th career no-hitter and her 500th career strikeout in a doubleheader sweep for Pequot Lakes over Detroit Lakes Thursday, May 11.

It was the third straight conference title for the Patriots who have not lost a conference game since 2019.

Geschwill struck out 16 batters in seven innings of work to secure an 8-0 Pequot Lakes win in Game One. Abi Martin doubled and homered and Quinn Trottier finished 2-for-3.

Geschwill struck out another eight batters in the 14-1 Pequot Lakes win in Game Two. Geschwill became the second pitcher in Pequot Lakes history to hit the 500 strikeout mark.

Georgia James and Macy Jackson doubled. Rian Zutter tripled and Geschwill topped off her day with a home run.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 8 12 1

Detroit Lakes 0 0 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Abi Martin. HR: PL-Abby Martin

Game Two

Detroit Lakes 1 3 2

Pequot Lakes 14 9 0

WP: Geschwill. 2B: PL-Georgia James, Macy Jackson. 3B: PL-Rian Zutter. HR: PL-Geschwill. Conference: PL 10-0. Overall: PL 14-1. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Pierz 2 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Little Falls sweeps Milaca

LITTLE FALLS — Leah LeBlanc recorded three hits including two doubles for the Little Falls Flyers as they got a Granite Ridge Conference sweep of Milaca 16-15 and 6-2 Thursday, May 11.

Brynn Thoma ripped two doubles for the Flyers in their 16-15 win in Game One. Emily Johnson and LeBlanc also had doubles.

Kendra Couture blasted a two-run home run in Game One and scored three runs.

In Game Two, LeBlanc, Couture and Hayli Hemingson all recorded doubles in the Flyers’ 6-2 win.

Game One

Milaca 15 12 11

Little Falls 16 13 5

WP: Maira Smude. 2B: LF-Emily Johnson, Leah LeBlanc, Smootchy, Brynn Thoma (2). HR: LF-Kendra Couture.

Game Two

Little Falls 6 7 2

Milaca 2 4 3

WP: Maira Smude. 2B: LF-Leah LeBlanc, Kendra Couture, Hayli Hemingson. Conference: LF 3-8. Overall: LF 3-13. Next: Little Falls at Zimmerman 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Pierz picks up 2 wins against Cathedral

ST. CLOUD — Frankie Seelen pitched all 14 innings for the Pierz Pioneers, struck out 16, allowed four hits, walked three and allowed one unearned run as the Pierz Pioneers swept the St. Cloud Cathedral Thursday, May 11.

Maddie Gaffke hit a home run in Game One for the Pioneers as they won 4-1.

Alyssa Sadlovsky finished 2-for-3 in Game Two while Kendra Melby recorded two RBIs.

Game One

Pierz 4 4 1

Cathedral 1 1 1

WP: Frankie Seelen. HR: Maddie Gaffke.

Game Two

Cathedral 0 3 0

Pierz 4 6 1

WP: Frankie Seelen. Conference: Prz 9-1. Overall: Prz 12-1. Next: Pierz at Pequot Lakes 2 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Pillager takes 2 from Sebeka

SEBEKA — Briana Blais got two wins and struck out 23 in 14 innings of work as the Pillager Huskies swept the Sebeka Trojans 3-2 and 11-4 in a Park Region doubleheader Thursday, May 11.

Lauren Anderson was 5-for-8 with three RBIs and a double across the doubleheader for the Huskies.

Claire Hardy finished 5-7 for Pillager while Sam Berent was 4-6 on the day.

Game One

Pillager 3 9 1

Sebeka 2 4 1

WP: Briana Blais . LP: Bullak.

Game Two

Sebeka 4 7 2

Pillager 11 15 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Erickson. 2B: Pil-Lauren Anderson, Hunter Woidyla, Maddie Wright. Conference: Pil 4-4. Overall: Pil 7-5. Next: Pillager hosts Royalton 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

PRB 7, Nevis 0

NEVIS — Kaitlyn Rilea went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 7-0 win over the Nevis Tigers Thursday, May 11.

Aaliyah Lewis pitched seven shutout innings, struck out four and allowed four hits.

Debren Popkes and Caylei Johnson each ripped doubles for PRB in the win. Ariana Burns tallied two hits.

PRB 7 11 0

Nevis 0 4 5

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Debren Popkes, Kaitlyn Rilea (2), Caylei Johnson. Overall: PRB 6-10. Next: PRB hosts Red Lake 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

BHV sweeps OTC

BERTHA — Katie Blaha pitched three innings of relief in Game One and pitched five innings to get the win in Game Two as Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale swept Ottertail Central Thursday, May 11.

Avery Amerud pitched three innings to earn the victory in Game One, a 16-4 triumph for the Raiders. Ava Bauch and Natalie Cline each went 3-for-4 and Katie Bertram was 2-4.

Blaha pitched a five-inning complete game in Game Two as the Raiders won 12-2. Blaha did not surrender an earned run and struck out two.

Amerud and Bertram were each 3-4 with Bertram notching four RBIs.

Game One

OTC 4 8 2

BHV 16 12 5

WP: Avery Amerud. LP: Cameron.

Game Two

BHV 12 11 2

OTC 2 2 3

WP: Katie Blaha. LP: Akerman. 2B: BHV-Keira Bertram (2). 3B: BHV-Avery Amerud. Conference: BHV 3-6. Overall: BHV 5-6. Next: BHV hosts Upsala 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

WDC wins 2

LAKE PARK — Jenna Dykhoff tallied two wins as the Wadena-Deer Creek won two games Thursday, May 11.

The Wolverines won Game One 2-1 over New York Mills and Game Two 12-6 over Lake Park-Audubon.

Addy Carr stole two bases and scored a run as WDC totaled three hits in the 2-1 Game One win.

In Game Two, Jenna Dykhoff pitched 4.2 innings and struck out two batters and was relieved by Jada Dykoff who pitched the final 2.1 innings and struck out two batters as the Wolverines won 12-6.

Jada Dykhoff and Jenna Dykhoff were each 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Game One

WDC 2 3 1

NYM 1 6 4

WP: Jenna Dykhoff.

Game Two

WDC 12 13 1

LPA 6 6 4

WP: Jenna Dykhoff. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Madi Gallant. Overall: WDC 9-4. Next: WDC at Menahga (2) 1 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Osakis 11, Staples-Motley 10 (8 innings)

STAPLES — The Staples-Motley Cardinals fell to Osakiks 11-10 in eight innings Thursday, May 11, dropping their record to 2-13 overall.

Overall: SM 2-13. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Foley 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Mille Lacs 14, Crosby-Ironton 3

CROSBY — The Mille Lacs Raiders knocked off the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 14-3 in a non-conference game Thursday, May 11.

The Rangers drop to 3-13 overall and are at McGregor 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.