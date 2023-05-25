99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Softball: Geschwill breaks all-time mark for Patriots

Eight area teams were in action Friday, May 19.

Kaitlyn Geschwill
Kaitlyn Geschwill
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:19 PM

OSAKIS — Kaitlyn Geschwill became the Pequot Lakes Patriots career strikeout leader with 582 strikeouts after posting 12 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder and 18 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over the Osakis Silverstreaks Friday, May 19.

Geschwill twirled her 13th career no-hitter in Game One against LPGE while also finishing 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored.

Brea Eckes and Georgia James each added two hits in Game One.

Geschwill passed Kathryn Miska for the all-time record with her third strikeout of the first inning. She allowed just two hits in Game Two.

Geschwill went 3-4 with a double and two runs scored and Kelsi Martini added a double for the Patriots as they finished the regular season with an 18-2 record.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 11 12 0

Long Prairie-GE 0 0 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 3B: PL-Geschwill.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 5 7 0

Osakis 0 2 3

WP: Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kelsi Martini, Geschwill. Overall: PL 18-2. Next: Pequot Lakes in Section 6-2A playoffs 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Pierz 13, Royalton 0

ROYALTON— Britney Schommer finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs while also picking up the win after pitching five innings and striking out seven as the Pierz Pioneers defeated the Royalton Royals 13-0 in a non-conference game Friday, May 19.

Natalie Knutson recorded three hits and two runs for the Pioneers and Kendra Cekalla went 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Pierz finishes their regular season with a 19-1 record.

Pierz 13 12 0

Royalton 0 2 3

WP: Britney Schommer. 2B: Britney Schommer. HR: Britney Schommer. Overall: Prz 19-1. Next: Pierz in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.

BHV 11, LPGE 7

LONG PRAIRIE — Avery Amerud was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and also picked up the win in the circle as the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders defeated the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder 11-7 in a non-conference game Friday, May 19.

Ava Bauch was 2-3 with a double and four RBIs and Taylor Mitchell recorded two hits for the Raiders.

BHV finishes its regular season at 10-10.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 11 8 2

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7 9 3

WP: Avery Amerud. 2B: Ava Bauch. 3B: Avery Amerud. Overall: BHV 10-10. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.

Flyers split

LITTLE FALLS — Kendra Couture was 5-for-6 with a double across two games as the Little Falls Flyers lost 6-3 to the Sauk Rapids Storm before defeating the Detroit Lakes Lakers 13-3 Friday, May 19.

Korrin Gwost pitched both games as she took the loss in Game One after allowing three earned runs to go along with four strikeouts before picking up the win in Game Two with four more strikeouts. Gwost also doubled in Game Two.

Hayli Hemingson finished 2-3 with a double in Game Two. Leah LeBlanc tacked on two hits for the Flyers.

Game One

Sauk Rapids 6 4 1

Little Falls 3 5 4

LP: Korrin Gwost.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 3 5 6

Little Falls 13 10 4

WP: Gwost. 2B: Gwost, Emily Johnson, Kendra Couture, Hayli Hemingson. Overall: LF 5-15. Next: Little Falls in Section 8-3A playoffs TBA.

Mora 12, CI 7

CROSBY — Brynn Hollenhorst went 3-4 with a triple, run and an RBI for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 12-7 non-conference loss to the Mora Mustangs Friday, May 19.

Ava Bourdage doubled and scored a run. Josie Schaefer went 2-4 with a run and an RBI and Samantha Hachey was 2-5 with two runs scored.

Mora 12 16 5

Crosby-Ironton 7 14 1

WP: Athey. LP: Lilli Young. 2B: CI-Ava Bourdage. 3B: CI-Brynn Hollenhorst. Overall: CI 4-16. Next: Crosby-Ironton in Section 7-2A playoffs TBA.

Menahga 9, PRB 6

MENAHGA — Kaitlyn Rilea went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost 9-6 to the Menahga Braves Friday, May 19.

Ariana Burns finished 2-3 with a triple and Aaliyah Lewis was tagged with the loss as the Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-12 record.

Pine River-Backus 6 7 2

Menahga 9 10 3

WP: Joie Koll. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Julie Shogren, Kaitlyn Rilea 2. 3B: PRB-Ariana Burns. Overall: PRB 8-12. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

