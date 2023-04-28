Area Softball: Geschwill pitches 2 wins and hits a career mark

CROSBY — Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched a combined 12 innings and finished with two wins and 24 strikeouts and also picked up her 100th career hit to lead Pequot Lakes to a 9-0, 24-0 Mid-State Conference sweep of Crosby-Ironton Thursday, April 27.

In Game One, Geschwill struck out 16 and allowed just one hit and no walks.

Maci Martini was 3-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs and four RBIs. Abi Martin was 2-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and Kelsi Martini and Kessa Eggert both finished with two hits.

In Game Two, Geschwill struck out eight and allowed one hit and no walks. She also finished with three doubles and five hits total to become the sixth Patriot to reach 100 career hits. She added four runs and four RBIs.

Abi Martin was 5-5 with two doubles, a home run, four runs and six RBIs. Maci Martini was 4-4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs and Kelsi Martini was 3-5 with a double, triple, four runs and three RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Pequot Lakes 9 13 1

Crosby-Ironton 0 1 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Tori Oehrlein. 2B: PL-Geschwill, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini 2, Macy Jackson 2. HR: PL-Maci Martini, Abi Martin.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 0 1 3

Pequot Lakes 24 24 0

WP: Geschwill. LP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: PL-Geschwill 3, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini 2, Abi Martin 2, Rian Zutter, Macy Jackson. 3B: PL-Kelsi Martini. HR: PL-Martin. Conference: CI 1-5, PL 4-0. Overall: CI 1-6, PL 4-0. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; Pequot Lakes hosts Foley and Royalton 3 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Aitkin wins 2

DETROIT LAKES — Abigail Palm carried a big bat Thursday, April 27, as she powered the Aitkin Gobblers to a 10-0, 9-5 Mid-State Conference sweep over the Detroit Lakes Lakers.

In Game One, Palm went 2-2 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Madellyn Schneider was 2-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Kendall Rantz tripled and pitched the shutout victory. She struck out seven and scattered three hits and two walks.

Camille Parentheau went 3-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Gobblers.

In Game Two, Palm tripled and finished 2-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run. Emma Skaj went 2-3 with two RBIs and a run and Ellie Hoppe doubled and finished 2-3 with a run and an RBI.

Game One

Aitkin 10 14 0

Detroit Lakes 0 3 0

WP: Kendall Ratz. LP: Borgman. 2B: A-Hannah Jones. 3B: A-Madellyn Schneider, Ratz. HR: A-Abigail Palm.

Game Two

Detroit Lakes 9 12 0

Aitkin 5 5 0

WP: H Shereck. 2B: A-Ellie Hoppe, Madellyn Schneider, Camille Parentheau. 3B: A-Abigail Palm. Conference: Ait 4-4. Overall: Ait 6-4. Next: Aitkin at Mille Lacs 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Pierz wins 2

PIERZ — The Pierz Pioneers scored a pair of 10-run Granite Ridge Conference victories over the Little Falls Flyers Thursday, April 27.

In Game One, Frankie Seelen tossed a two-hit shutout. She struck out seven over five innings of work and didn’t walk anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Melby went 2-2 with a double, three runs, three stolen bases and three RBIs. Alyssa Sadlovsky and Maddie Gaffke both drove in two runs for Pierz. Sadlovksy added a double and two stolen bases and Lily Riley doubled, scored twice and stole two bases.

Brittney Schommer earned the 15-5 Game Two victory in relief. She struck out five and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and four walks over three innings.

For the Flyers, Korrin Gwost finished 2-3 with a double and Emily Johnson finished 2-2.

Game One

Little Falls 0 2 1

Pierz 10 7 1

WP: Frankie Seelen. LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Prz-Alyssa Sadlovsky, Kendra Malby, Lily Riley.

Game Two

Pierz 15 12 0

Little Falls 5 7 2

WP: Brittney Schommer. LP: Mira Smude. 2B: LF-Korrin Gwost, Leah LeBlanc. Conference: LF 0-4, Prz 4-0. Overall: LF 1-5, Prz 6-0. Next: Little Falls at Foley (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2; Pierz hosts Sauk Centre 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

WDC 10, Swanville 9

WADENA — Jada Dykhoff blasted a two-run home run for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 10-9 win over Swanville Thursday, April 27.

Jenna Dykhoff went 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Wolverines in the win. Mercedes Schultz tallied three hits with a double while Ella Stroeing ripped a double and finished with two RBIs.

Montana Carsten earned the win and struck out four in 6.1 innings pitched.

Swanville 9 20 3

WDC 10 11 2

WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Mercedes Schultz, Jenna Dykhoff (2), Ashley Pavek, Ella Stroeing. HR: WDC-Jada Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 3-3. Next: WDC at Ottertail Central (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHV 10, Swanville 2

WADENA — Taylor Johnson went 2-4 with three stolen bases and three runs to speed the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders past Swanville 10-2 Thursday, April 27.

Taylor Mitchell went 1-3 with a stolen base and an RBI and Avery Amerud pitched the Raiders to the victory. Amerud struck out seven in seven innings of work. She walked four and allowed six hits and two runs.

Swanville 2 6 0

BHV 10 5 1

WP: Avery Amerud. Conference: BHV 0-2. Overall: BHV 4-2. Next: BHV at Parkers Prairie 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

WHA 10, PRB 1

PINE RIVER — Ariana Burns, Ashley Shamp and Aaliyah Lewis each collected a hit for the Pine River-Backus Tigers who suffered an Upper Mississippi Conference loss to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Thursday, April 27.

WHA 10 10 1

PRB 1 3 1

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Conference: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 1-2. Next: PRB hosts Crosby-Ironton 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

S-M drops 2

PARK RAPIDS — Jade Storry doubled and Izzy Olander scored a run in Game One for the Staples-Motley Cardinals who suffered an 8-2, 7-2 Mid-State Conference sweep by the Park Rapids Panthers Thursday, April 27.

Game One

Staples-Motley 2

Park Rapids 8

Game Two

Park Rapids 7

Staples-Motley 2