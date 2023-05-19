Area Softball: Gobblers end regular season with win

MORA — Abigail Palm went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Aitkin Gobblers recorded 13 hits in their 7-3 victory over Mora Mustangs in a non-conference game Thursday, May 18.

Ella Janzen, Ailie Kullhem, Camille Parenteau and Emma Skaj all finished with two hits for the Gobblers.

Kendall Ratz picked up the win as she struck out five and gave up one earned run on three hits in five innings.

Aitkin 7 13 0

Mora 3 4 0

WP: Kendall Ratz. LP: A Athey. 2B: Kendall Ratz, Bailey Gabrio, Hannah Jones, Ailie Kullhem. Overall: A 10-9. Next: Aitkin in Section 7-2A playoffs TBA.

Pequot Lakes 10, Milaca 1

MILACA — Kaitlyn Geschwill recorded 17 strikeouts to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 10-1 victory over Milaca Thursday, May 18.

Geschwill allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. She also had a triple and two hits.

Brea Eckes went 3-5 with three RBIs and Abi Martin and Maci Martini both notched two hits for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes 10 14 1

Milaca 1 4 4

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Ella James. 3B: PL-Geschwill. Overall: PL 16-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Osaksi 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

WDC wins 2

WADENA — Montana Carsten tallied four hits in seven at-bats to lead Wadena-Deer Creek to a 6-3. 12-3 doubleheader sweep over Sebeka in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, May 18.

In Game One, Carsten went 1-2 with a triple and three runs scored. Addi Carr also tripled and finished 2-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Carsten struck out seven and walked just two batters to get the win.

Hailey Kircher was 2-4 in Game Two with two runs scored and Carsten finished 3-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Jenna Dykhoff struck out six to get the win.

Game One

Sebeka 3 5 1

WDC 6 7 1

WP: Montana Carsten. 3B: Addi Carr, Carsten.

Game Two

WDC 12 8 1

Sebeka 3 2 5

WP: Jenna Dykhoff. Conference: WDC 8-4. Overall: WDC 13-5. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Pillager 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 (2).

Pierz 7, Mora 6

MORA — Frankie Seleen struck out 13 batters in nine innings to pitch the Pierz Pioneers to a 7-6 Granite Ridge victory over the Mora Mustangs Thursday, May 18.

Britney Schommer and Kendra Cekalla each recorded two hits for the Pioneers as they improved to 18-1 this season.

The game was a continuation of a game that started May 9.

Pierz 7 6 5

Mora 6 5 2

WP: Frankie Seleen. Conference: Prz 13-1. Overall: Prz 18-1. Next: Pierz at Royalton 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Little Falls 9, Rocori 5 (9 Innings)

COLD SPRING — The Little Falls Flyers' Korrin Gwost struck out four and allowed two earned runs over nine innings to earn the 9-5 victory over the Rocori Spartans Thursday, May 18.

Emily Johnson and Jana Middendorf each finished 2-for-5 for the Flyers as they scored four runs in the top of the ninth for the win.

Little Falls 9 10 4

Rocori 5 6 8

WP: Korrin Gwost. LP: Jenna Boos. 2B: Kendra Couture. Overall: LF 4-14. Next: Little Falls hosts Sauk Rapids 1 p.m. and Detroit Lakes 5 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Pillager drops 2

MENAHGA — Sam Berent collected three total hits, a double and a run scored as Pillager lost 10-6, 11-0 to Menahga in Park Region Conference doubleheader Thursday, May 18th.

Briana Blais finished 3-4 with two runs scored and Berent was 2-4 in Game One.

Pillager finished with two hits in Game Two, one from Berent and the other from Joslyn Klein.

Game One

Pillager 6 10 6

Menahga 10 7 2

WP: Koll. LP: Joslynn Klein. 2B: P-Sam Berent, Briana Blais, Claire Hardy.

Game Two

Menahga 11 9 0

Pillager 0 2 4

WP: Weaver. LP: Briana Blais. Conference: Pill 6-6. Overall: Pill 11-7. Next: Pillager hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Friday, May 19 (2).

Browerville 6, BHV 1

BROWERVILLE — Ava Bauch drove in the lone run for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders as they lost 6-1 to Browerville/Eagle Valley in a non-conference game Thursday, May 18.

Carissa Winscher hit a double for the Raiders while Avery Amerud scored a run.

Katie Blaha took the loss as she gave up five earned runs while striking out five.

BHV 1 3 2

Browerville 6 8 0

WP: Chloe Lorentz. LP: Katie Blaha. 2B: Carissa Winscher. Overall: BHV 9-10. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

WHA 9, PRB 0

BEMIDJI — Debren Popkes and Madelyn Knapp collected the two Pine River Backus hits in a 9-0 Upper Mississippi Conference loss to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Thursday, May 18.

WHA 9 2 4

PRB 0 2 7