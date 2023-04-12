99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Softball: Gobblers sweep Staples-Motley

3 area softball teams in action April 11

Today at 9:54 PM

COLLEGEVILLE — Ailie Kullhem tallied four hits and scored five runs for the Aitkin Gobblers in their doubleheader sweep of the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, April 11.

Emma Skaj went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Gobblers in their 20-2 Game One win. Alex Palm went 3-3 with 4 RBIs in Game One for Aitkin.

Aitkin’s Bailey Gabrio recorded a double and a triple in Game One. Kullhem ripped a double and scored four runs in Game One. Ella Janzen also scored four times for the Gobblers in Game One.

Kendall Ratz pitched five innings and struck out five to get the Game One win. Amanda Carter and Jade Storry each scored a run for Staples-Motley in Game One.

Kullhem led the way for the Gobblers with three hits including two doubles in the Gobblers’ 8-0 win in Game Two.

Camille Parenteau recorded a triple and five RBIs for the Gobblers in Game Two.

Carter and Storry each recorded a hit for Staples-Motley in Game Two.

Game One

Aitkin 20 13 2

Staples-Motley 2 4 4

WP: Kendall Ratz. LP: Jessie Lundquist. 2B: Ailie Kullhem, Bailey Gabrio. 3B: Bailey Gabrio.

Game TwoStaples-Motley 0 3 1

Aitkin 8 8 0WP: Haley Shereck. LP: Isbael Birckholtz. 2B: Ailie Kullhem (2). 3B: Camille Parenteau.

Conference: A 2-0, SM 0-2. Overall: A 2-0, S-M 0-2.

St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Little Falls 1

COLLEGEVILLE — Kendra Couture went 2-2 with a double and one RBI for the Little Falls Flyers in their 11-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, April 11.

Jenna Middendorf scored the lone run for the Flyers in the loss.

Little Falls 1 4 1

Cathedral 11 13 1

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: LF-Kendra Couture. Conference: LF 0-1. Overall: LF 0-1.

