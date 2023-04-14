Area Softball: Huskies, Cardinals both win 2
five area softball teams were in action Thursday, April 13.
Pillager 6, PRB 3
ST. PAUL — Pillager’s Briana Blais allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out six to pitch the Huskies to a 6-3 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, April 13.
Aidyn Schuett finished 2-2 with two runs scored, while Samantha Berent hit a double and drove in a run for the Huskies.
PRB’s Sawyer Tulenchik finished 2-3 with a run. Ariana Burns was 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Debren Popkes hit a triple and drove in a run.
Pine River-Backus 3 4 3
Pillager 6 4 0
WP: Briana Blais. LP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: Pill-Samantha Berent; PRB-Ariana Burns. 3B: PRB-Debren Popkes.
PRB 16, Staples-Motley 7
ST. PAUL — Tori Koering finished 2-2 with three walks, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 16-7 victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Thursday, April 13.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklin Mills went 1-1 with three walks, two RBIs and a run and Neveah Middendorf also scored three times for the Tigers.
Jade Storry was 2-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Cardinals, while Amanda Carter and Elliana Moulton both drove in two runs.
Pine River-Backus 16 8 6
Staples-Motley 7 5 2
WP: Aaliyah Lewis. LP: Ellie Lange. 2B: PRB-Tori Koering; SM-Jade Storry.Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Pillager 15, S-M 3
ST. PAUL — Maddie Wright finished 2-for-2 with four runs, a home run and two RBIs from her leadoff position in the Pillager Huskies' 15-3 victory over Staples-Motley Thursday, April 13.
Hunter Woidyla was 2-4 with three runs, a triple and three RBIs.
Briana Blaise drove in three runs and Sam Berent was 3-4 with two runs scored.
Blaise also pitched the victory. She struck out eight and allowed three runs, none earned, on two hits and two walks.
S-M’s Jada Storry was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Staples-Motley 15 13 3
Pillager 3 2 0
WP: Briana Blaise. LP: Jessie Lundquist. 2B: Pill-Joslynn Klein, Aidyn Schuett; SM-Jade Storry. 3B: Pill-Hunter Woidyla. HR: Pill-Maddie Wright. Overall: Pill 2-0. Next: Pillager hosts Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Cards sweep C-I
ST. PAUL — After dropping their first two games of the season, the Staples-Motley Cardinals rallied back to even by defeating the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 5-4 and 4-3 Thursday, April 13.
In Game One, Briana Bendson finished 3-3 with a run and Ally Olander scored twice for the Cardinals.
Emerson pitched the victory. She struck out seven and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks.
C-I’s Brooke Johnson was 2-4 with an RBI and Abbi Kramer was 2-3.
Jesse Lundquist pitched the Game Two victory. She allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. Ellie Moulton was 3-3 with an RBI and Ally Olander was 2-3 with a run scored for the Cardinals.
Samantha Hachey was 2-3 with an RBI and Shy Andrews went 2-3. Josie Schaefer scored twice for C-I.
Game One
Crosby-Ironton 4 8 2
Staples-Motley 5 8 1
WP: Emerson Bettis. LP: Lillli Young. 2B: SM-Elliana Moulton, Jade Storry.
Game Two
Crosby-Ironton 3 7 1
Staples-Motley 4 8 3
WP: Jesse Lundquist. LP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: CI-Abbi Kramer. Conference: CI 0-2, SM 2-0. Overall: CI 0-2, SM 2-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Detroit Lakes 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 (2); Staples-Motley at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pierz 13, Holdingford 0
PIERZ — Frankie Seelen and the Pierz Pioneers opened the season by no-hitting the Holdingford Huskers for a 13-0 victory Thursday, April 13.
Seelen allowed just two walks over five innings.
Kendra Cekalla was 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Britney Schommer finished 2-2 with a run and an RBI and Emma Walcheski doubled in a run and later scored herself.
Holdingford 0 0 4
Pierz 13 10 1
WP: Frankie Seelen.2B: Prz-Emma Walcheski. Overall: Prz 1-0. Next: Pierz hosts Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
ADVERTISEMENT