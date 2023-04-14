99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Softball: Huskies, Cardinals both win 2

five area softball teams were in action Thursday, April 13.

Softball
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:37 PM

Pillager 6, PRB 3

ST. PAUL — Pillager’s Briana Blais allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out six to pitch the Huskies to a 6-3 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, April 13.

Aidyn Schuett finished 2-2 with two runs scored, while Samantha Berent hit a double and drove in a run for the Huskies.

PRB’s Sawyer Tulenchik finished 2-3 with a run. Ariana Burns was 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Debren Popkes hit a triple and drove in a run.

Pine River-Backus 3 4 3

Pillager 6 4 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: Pill-Samantha Berent; PRB-Ariana Burns. 3B: PRB-Debren Popkes.

PRB 16, Staples-Motley 7

ST. PAUL — Tori Koering finished 2-2 with three walks, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 16-7 victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Thursday, April 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklin Mills went 1-1 with three walks, two RBIs and a run and Neveah Middendorf also scored three times for the Tigers.

Jade Storry was 2-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Cardinals, while Amanda Carter and Elliana Moulton both drove in two runs.

Pine River-Backus 16 8 6

Staples-Motley 7 5 2

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. LP: Ellie Lange. 2B: PRB-Tori Koering; SM-Jade Storry.Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Pillager 15, S-M 3

ST. PAUL — Maddie Wright finished 2-for-2 with four runs, a home run and two RBIs from her leadoff position in the Pillager Huskies' 15-3 victory over Staples-Motley Thursday, April 13.

Hunter Woidyla was 2-4 with three runs, a triple and three RBIs.

Briana Blaise drove in three runs and Sam Berent was 3-4 with two runs scored.

Blaise also pitched the victory. She struck out eight and allowed three runs, none earned, on two hits and two walks.

S-M’s Jada Storry was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staples-Motley 15 13 3

Pillager 3 2 0

WP: Briana Blaise. LP: Jessie Lundquist. 2B: Pill-Joslynn Klein, Aidyn Schuett; SM-Jade Storry. 3B: Pill-Hunter Woidyla. HR: Pill-Maddie Wright. Overall: Pill 2-0. Next: Pillager hosts Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Cards sweep C-I

ST. PAUL — After dropping their first two games of the season, the Staples-Motley Cardinals rallied back to even by defeating the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 5-4 and 4-3 Thursday, April 13.

In Game One, Briana Bendson finished 3-3 with a run and Ally Olander scored twice for the Cardinals.

Emerson pitched the victory. She struck out seven and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks.

C-I’s Brooke Johnson was 2-4 with an RBI and Abbi Kramer was 2-3.

Jesse Lundquist pitched the Game Two victory. She allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. Ellie Moulton was 3-3 with an RBI and Ally Olander was 2-3 with a run scored for the Cardinals.

Samantha Hachey was 2-3 with an RBI and Shy Andrews went 2-3. Josie Schaefer scored twice for C-I.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 4 8 2

Staples-Motley 5 8 1

WP: Emerson Bettis. LP: Lillli Young. 2B: SM-Elliana Moulton, Jade Storry.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 3 7 1

Staples-Motley 4 8 3

WP: Jesse Lundquist. LP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: CI-Abbi Kramer. Conference: CI 0-2, SM 2-0. Overall: CI 0-2, SM 2-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Detroit Lakes 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 (2); Staples-Motley at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz 13, Holdingford 0

PIERZ — Frankie Seelen and the Pierz Pioneers opened the season by no-hitting the Holdingford Huskers for a 13-0 victory Thursday, April 13.

Seelen allowed just two walks over five innings.

Kendra Cekalla was 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Britney Schommer finished 2-2 with a run and an RBI and Emma Walcheski doubled in a run and later scored herself.

Holdingford 0 0 4

Pierz 13 10 1

WP: Frankie Seelen.2B: Prz-Emma Walcheski. Overall: Prz 1-0. Next: Pierz hosts Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Hilltoppers top Gobblers
April 13, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tennis player hits a backhand.
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors drop close match to Alex
April 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pierz Pioneer Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Track and Field: Pierz takes 1st in Mora
April 13, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spring robins
Local
Spring robins make their return
April 13, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Risky Business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crime
April 11, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report