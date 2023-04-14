Area Softball: Huskies, Cardinals both win 2

Pillager 6, PRB 3

ST. PAUL — Pillager’s Briana Blais allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out six to pitch the Huskies to a 6-3 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, April 13.

Aidyn Schuett finished 2-2 with two runs scored, while Samantha Berent hit a double and drove in a run for the Huskies.

PRB’s Sawyer Tulenchik finished 2-3 with a run. Ariana Burns was 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Debren Popkes hit a triple and drove in a run.

Pine River-Backus 3 4 3

Pillager 6 4 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: Pill-Samantha Berent; PRB-Ariana Burns. 3B: PRB-Debren Popkes.

PRB 16, Staples-Motley 7

ST. PAUL — Tori Koering finished 2-2 with three walks, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 16-7 victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Thursday, April 13.

Brooklin Mills went 1-1 with three walks, two RBIs and a run and Neveah Middendorf also scored three times for the Tigers.

Jade Storry was 2-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Cardinals, while Amanda Carter and Elliana Moulton both drove in two runs.

Pine River-Backus 16 8 6

Staples-Motley 7 5 2

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. LP: Ellie Lange. 2B: PRB-Tori Koering; SM-Jade Storry.Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Pillager 15, S-M 3

ST. PAUL — Maddie Wright finished 2-for-2 with four runs, a home run and two RBIs from her leadoff position in the Pillager Huskies' 15-3 victory over Staples-Motley Thursday, April 13.

Hunter Woidyla was 2-4 with three runs, a triple and three RBIs.

Briana Blaise drove in three runs and Sam Berent was 3-4 with two runs scored.

Blaise also pitched the victory. She struck out eight and allowed three runs, none earned, on two hits and two walks.

S-M’s Jada Storry was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Staples-Motley 15 13 3

Pillager 3 2 0

WP: Briana Blaise. LP: Jessie Lundquist. 2B: Pill-Joslynn Klein, Aidyn Schuett; SM-Jade Storry. 3B: Pill-Hunter Woidyla. HR: Pill-Maddie Wright. Overall: Pill 2-0. Next: Pillager hosts Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Cards sweep C-I

ST. PAUL — After dropping their first two games of the season, the Staples-Motley Cardinals rallied back to even by defeating the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 5-4 and 4-3 Thursday, April 13.

In Game One, Briana Bendson finished 3-3 with a run and Ally Olander scored twice for the Cardinals.

Emerson pitched the victory. She struck out seven and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks.

C-I’s Brooke Johnson was 2-4 with an RBI and Abbi Kramer was 2-3.

Jesse Lundquist pitched the Game Two victory. She allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. Ellie Moulton was 3-3 with an RBI and Ally Olander was 2-3 with a run scored for the Cardinals.

Samantha Hachey was 2-3 with an RBI and Shy Andrews went 2-3. Josie Schaefer scored twice for C-I.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 4 8 2

Staples-Motley 5 8 1

WP: Emerson Bettis. LP: Lillli Young. 2B: SM-Elliana Moulton, Jade Storry.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 3 7 1

Staples-Motley 4 8 3

WP: Jesse Lundquist. LP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: CI-Abbi Kramer. Conference: CI 0-2, SM 2-0. Overall: CI 0-2, SM 2-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Detroit Lakes 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 (2); Staples-Motley at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Pierz 13, Holdingford 0

PIERZ — Frankie Seelen and the Pierz Pioneers opened the season by no-hitting the Holdingford Huskers for a 13-0 victory Thursday, April 13.

Seelen allowed just two walks over five innings.

Kendra Cekalla was 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Britney Schommer finished 2-2 with a run and an RBI and Emma Walcheski doubled in a run and later scored herself.

Holdingford 0 0 4

Pierz 13 10 1