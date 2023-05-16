Area Softball: Patriots blank Sauk Centre
Area Softball results from Monday, May 15
SAUK CENTRE — Kaitlyn Geschwill homered and pitched a five inning one-hitter to lead Pequot Lakes in an 11-0 win over Sauk Centre Monday, May 15.
Geschwill struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter and allowed one hit.
Abi Martin finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Bria Eckes doubled and went 3-4 with four runs scored.
Pequot Lakes 11 14 0
Sauk Centre 0 1 5
WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Haley Hakanon. 2B: PL- Brea Eckes, Abi Martin (2), Quinn Trottier, Macy Jackson. 3B: . HR: PL-Geschwill. Overall: 15-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Milaca 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
Pierz 11, Osakis 0
OSAKIS — Kendra Melby went 3-for-4, knocked in two RBIs and scored three runs in an 11-0 win for Pierz over Osakis Monday, May 15.
Frankie Seelen pitched four innings and struck out six batters to get the win.
Alyssa Sadlovsky was 1-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Pierz 11 9 0
Osakis 0 1 2
WP: Frankie Seelen. Next: Pierz hosts Milaca (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
WDC splits with Menahga
MENAHGA — Montana Carsten earned a win in Game One and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Game Two as Wadena-Deer Creek split a doubleheader with Menahga Monday, May 15.
The Wolverines took Game One 10-6 and lost 10-7 in Game Two.
Carsten allowed five hits and struck out two in seven innings to get the win in Game One. Mercedes Schulz was 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jada Dykhoff was 4-5 with a double and a triple.
Jenna Dykhoff took the loss in Game Two but struck out eight and was 4-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Carsten knocked out two hits in four trips to the plate and scored two runs.
Wadena-Deer Creek 10 12 0
Menahga 6 5 6
WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff (2), Mercedes Schulz, Jada Dykhoff. 3B: WDC-Jaday Dykhoff.
Wadena-Deer Creek 7 9 6
Menahga 10 8 3
LP: Jenna Dykhoff. 2B: WDC-Jada Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 10-5. Next: WDC at Staples-Motley 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Upsala 13, Crosby-Ironton 0
CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and struck out five as Crosby-Ironton lost to Upsala 13-0 Monday, May 15.
The Rangers were held hitless by Upsala pitcher Isabelle Leners.
Upsala 13 7 0
Crosby-Ironton 0 0 5
WP: Isabelle Leners. LP: Tori Oehrlein . Next: CI at Park Rapids (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Foley 25, Staples-Motley 0
STAPLES — The Staples-Motley Cardinals went hitless in a 25-0 loss to Foley Monday, May 15.
Next: Staples-Motley hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
