99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Softball: Patriots blank Sauk Centre

Area Softball results from Monday, May 15

BD-Softball Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:23 PM

SAUK CENTRE — Kaitlyn Geschwill homered and pitched a five inning one-hitter to lead Pequot Lakes in an 11-0 win over Sauk Centre Monday, May 15.

Geschwill struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter and allowed one hit.

Abi Martin finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Bria Eckes doubled and went 3-4 with four runs scored.

Pequot Lakes 11 14 0

Sauk Centre 0 1 5

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Haley Hakanon. 2B: PL- Brea Eckes, Abi Martin (2), Quinn Trottier, Macy Jackson. 3B: . HR: PL-Geschwill. Overall: 15-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Milaca 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Pierz 11, Osakis 0

OSAKIS — Kendra Melby went 3-for-4, knocked in two RBIs and scored three runs in an 11-0 win for Pierz over Osakis Monday, May 15.

Frankie Seelen pitched four innings and struck out six batters to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Sadlovsky was 1-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Pierz 11 9 0

Osakis 0 1 2

WP: Frankie Seelen. Next: Pierz hosts Milaca (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

WDC splits with Menahga

MENAHGA — Montana Carsten earned a win in Game One and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Game Two as Wadena-Deer Creek split a doubleheader with Menahga Monday, May 15.

The Wolverines took Game One 10-6 and lost 10-7 in Game Two.

Carsten allowed five hits and struck out two in seven innings to get the win in Game One. Mercedes Schulz was 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jada Dykhoff was 4-5 with a double and a triple.

Jenna Dykhoff took the loss in Game Two but struck out eight and was 4-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Carsten knocked out two hits in four trips to the plate and scored two runs.

Wadena-Deer Creek 10 12 0

Menahga 6 5 6

WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff (2), Mercedes Schulz, Jada Dykhoff. 3B: WDC-Jaday Dykhoff.

Wadena-Deer Creek 7 9 6

Menahga 10 8 3

LP: Jenna Dykhoff. 2B: WDC-Jada Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 10-5. Next: WDC at Staples-Motley 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Upsala 13, Crosby-Ironton 0

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and struck out five as Crosby-Ironton lost to Upsala 13-0 Monday, May 15.

The Rangers were held hitless by Upsala pitcher Isabelle Leners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upsala 13 7 0

Crosby-Ironton 0 0 5

WP: Isabelle Leners. LP: Tori Oehrlein . Next: CI at Park Rapids (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Foley 25, Staples-Motley 0

STAPLES — The Staples-Motley Cardinals went hitless in a 25-0 loss to Foley Monday, May 15.

Next: Staples-Motley hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops 2 in regular season finale
May 15, 2023 10:28 PM
Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Hornets conclude season with loss to Fourth Baptist
May 15, 2023 10:25 PM
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pierz pounds 14 hits in win over Albany
May 15, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Pequot Manufacturing board of directors.
Local
Pequot Manufacturing to receive 2023 Award in Philanthropy
May 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids performing in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'
May 15, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
051523-glenn-mollette-stop-invasion.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Stop the invasion - before the ship sinks
May 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette